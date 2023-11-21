Tahoe Fund launches $25,000 matching campaign to support adaptive summer programs

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Ahead of the holiday giving season, the Tahoe Fund is launching a $25,000 matching campaign to support Achieve Tahoe’s summer recreation programs for people with disabilities and their families. Thanks to a generous match provided by Putnam Lexus, courtesy of Marty and Anne Putnam, the Tahoe Fund is doubling all donations to this program given before December 31, 2023 to reach their $50,000 goal.

“We want to ensure that the Tahoe region can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of their ability,” said Tahoe Fund donors Marty and Anne Putnam. “Through this matching campaign, we are hoping to give more individuals and families access to the amazing outdoor recreation opportunities offered by Achieve Tahoe.”

Achieve Tahoe has long been a pioneer in adaptive winter sports in the Tahoe region. In recent years, with support from the Tahoe Fund, Achieve Tahoe has shifted to offering year-round outdoor recreation programming such as archery, hiking, sailing, and paddle sports. Last summer, nearly 400 participants enjoyed archery lessons at the SnoVentures in Palisades Tahoe, hiking at Dollar Creek and Rideout School trails, as well as paddle sports and sailing on Lake Tahoe’s west shore.

In partnership with Achieve Tahoe, the Tahoe Fund aims to make outdoor recreation in Tahoe accessible for everyone. Provided / Achieve Tahoe

“Our day on the lake was incredible, and sparked a desire to see what other sports I can try out that I haven’t participated in since my injury,” said Kelzey Z., an Achieve Tahoe participant. “We did archery and rock climbing with Achieve Tahoe, and we’re already planning a trip to Oregon to do accessible white water rafting next summer!”

Prior funding from the Tahoe Fund has helped Achieve Tahoe offer scholarships for participants who could not afford program enrollment costs, invest in supplies and equipment, and provide training for staff and volunteers.

“We are grateful for the support and partnership the Tahoe Fund provides to increase inclusion in the Tahoe region,” said Haakon Lang-Ree, executive director of Achieve Tahoe. “Caring for this area requires a holistic approach that incorporates everyone — of every ability — who comes to recreate and steward this beautiful place.”

To donate today, visit http://www.tahoefund.org/achieve .