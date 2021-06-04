Tahoe Fund launches campaign for new Tunnel Creek bike trail

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A campaign has been launched to help relieve pressure and create a safer experience for hikers and mountain bikers descending the iconic Flume Trail on Lake Tahoe’s East Shore.

The loose, sandy descent at the end of the Flume Trail has long been an issue for mountain bikers and hikers alike. Riders have been known to go over their handlebars due to the deep sand, and conflicts between user groups descending Tunnel Creek from the Flume Trail and Tahoe Rim Trail are increasing in frequency.

To relieve the pressure and create a safer, more enjoyable experience for everyone, the Tahoe Fund is launching a matching campaign with the help of one of its donors to help close the funding gap needed to build a new singletrack trail adjacent to the road. Every dollar donated will be matched by the Spaht family until the campaign goal of $50,000 is reached.

Once built, the Tunnel Creek Singletrack will be a 2.3-mile multi-use trail that provides users with a less stressful alternative when descending from the Marlette Flume Trail, the Incline Flume Trail and the Tahoe Rim Trail. Expected to be completed in two phases, Phase 1 construction can begin later this summer once the funds are raised.

“Trail projects like this aid in our effort to create new opportunities for sustainable recreation within the Tahoe Basin,” said Kevin Marshall, Tahoe Fund board member. “The fact that this trail has the potential to make the user experience better for two distinct user groups makes it a top priority and one we’re excited to get behind. We are so grateful to the Spaht Family for helping us get there twice as fast with their matching donation.”

“Great Basin Institute is very excited to begin implementing boots on the ground initiatives associated with this important recreation project for the Lake Tahoe Basin,” said Kevin Dose, deputy director of Great Basin Institute. ”It has been a pleasure working with the project partners during the planning and design phases of the project and we are looking forward to starting construction in 2021. We would like to thank the Tahoe Fund and Spaht Family for their efforts to secure the required funding to make this important project a reality.”

The project partners, consisting of Great Basin Institute and the Nevada Conservation Corps program, Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, Nevada State Parks, Flume Trail Bikes, Nevada Department of Wildlife and the Tunnel Creek Lodge have secured an $80,000 grant from Nevada State Parks through the Recreation Trails Program for Phase 1. The Tahoe Fund aims to raise $50,000 to complete construction of Phase 1 and to provide funding to secure the next grant needed for Phase 2.

Learn more about the new trail, see a map, and donate to the Tunnel Creek Singletrack project at http://www.tahoefund.org .

Watch the new Tunnel Creek Singletrack video here .

Source: Tahoe Fund