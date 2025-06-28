Tahoe Fund launches matching campaign for Tahoe XC Trailhead Relocation

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – As part of the Tahoe Cross Country Lodge Project, the trailhead is being relocated to improve trail access for everyone, and to minimize neighborhood parking and traffic impacts. To support this effort, the Tahoe Fund is launching a matching campaign with the goal of raising $100,000.

“Tahoe XC has been grooming trails for 50 years and is a beloved hub for cross-country skiing and mountain biking in our community,” said Bill Dietz, Tahoe Fund board member. “To celebrate this milestone, we are doubling all donations for this project up to $50,000 until we reach our goal.”

The trailhead relocation will create ADA and beginner-friendly trail access not currently available at the existing trailhead due to its topography. It will also provide walkability and transit options for students thanks to its shared parking with North Tahoe High School, and generate year-round community programming opportunities.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the trailhead relocation effort took place on June 20 at the site of the new lodge and was attended by community members, funding partners for the project, donors, board members and regional representatives. Attendees heard from Tahoe XC Executive Director Ben Grasseschi, Board President of the Tahoe City Public Utility District Judy Friedman, and Placer County Supervisor Cindy Gustafson about the history of Tahoe XC and how partnerships have been the key to bringing the Lodge Project to life.

“The new Tahoe XC lodge is our opportunity to finally give the Tahoe Cross Country community a true home—a comfortable, safe, and welcoming space that this incredible North Tahoe community deserves. It will establish a lasting legacy that serves and connects for generations to come,” said Jim Robbins, TCCSEA board president and founding member of Tahoe XC.

The Lodge Project will create a functional, sustainable home for Tahoe XC’s growing youth programs and serve as a gathering space for everyone. The new location is a more accessible trailhead to both Tahoe XC’s groomed winter trails and Burton Creek State Park public lands. Once constructed, the new lodge will replace the 50-year-old building that exists today with a new building that will use geothermal heat pumps and solar panels to become a net zero energy commercial building.

Learn more and donate to the match effort here .