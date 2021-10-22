Tahoe Fund meets goal for new Tunnel Creek singletrack

Trail work is scheduled to begin this fall on the new trail.

Provided/Tahoe Fund

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Tahoe Fund has met and exceeded its campaign goal of raising $50,000 for a new Tunnel Creek Singletrack thanks to individual donors, a major gift from the Verstappen Family Foundation and a match by the Spaht family.

Once built, the trail will be a 2.3-mile multi-use trail that will provide users with a new alternative when accessing the Marlette Flume Trail, the Incline Flume Trail and the Tahoe Rim Trail.

The current loose, sandy descent at the end of the Flume Trail has long been an issue for mountain bikers and hikers alike. This new trail will relieve the pressure and create a safer, more enjoyable experience for everyone.

The $50,000 raised will close the funding gap to complete Phase 1 along with a Recreation Trails Program grant secured by project partners Great Basin Institute and the Nevada Conservation Corps program, Tahoe Area Mountain Biking Association, Nevada State Parks, Flume Trail Bikes, Nevada Department of Wildlife and the Tunnel Creek Lodge. All funds raised above and beyond the original campaign goal will go towards Phase 2 of the trail.

“Creating opportunities for sustainable recreation within the basin is a key goal of the Tahoe Fund, and this project has become even more important now that closures and trail damage caused by the Caldor Fire will be driving more users to the Flume Trail,” said Tahoe Fund Vice Chair Cory Ritchie in a press release. “We are grateful to all the donors and the Spaht Family for helping us fund this project twice as fast with their matching donation.”

“On behalf of Great Basin Institute and the Nevada Conservation Corps, I would like to thank the Spaht Family and individual donors for continuing to make this project a reality,” said Kevin Dose, deputy director of Great Basin Institute. “Without the generous donations, project implementation would not be possible. The GBI team is very excited to begin trail construction and look forward to providing additional sustainable recreation opportunities for the Tahoe Basin.”

Volunteers are needed to help begin the work of clearing brush along the trail route. If interested in volunteering, contact TAMBA at trails@tamba.org or keep an eye on the events page for upcoming volunteer days at tamba.org/events .

Source: Tahoe Fund