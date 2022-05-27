Tahoe Fund names new board chair, expands staff to five

The nonprofit Tahoe Fund announced that founding board member Cory Ritchie has been named as its new board chair. In addition, the organization has added new firepower to its small team. Caitlin Meyer joins from Senator Feinstein’s office as the Tahoe Fund’s first Chief Program Officer and Caroline Waldman has been hired as its Communications and Program Director.

A member of the Tahoe Fund Board and Executive Committee since the nonprofit’s inception in 2010, Ritchie has served as vice chair for two years. During her tenure, she has been keenly focused on the completion of projects like the acquisition of Johnson Meadow that preserve open space, provide recreational access and have high conservation value. Ritchie is also a huge supporter of programs that get kids outdoors and close the “adventure gap” such as Generation Green, Adventure Risk Challenge, SOS Outreach and the Boys & Girls Club’s efforts to get kids on bikes. She succeeds Allen Biaggi as board chair, a role Biaggi held for two years. He will remain on the Tahoe Fund Board of Directors.

Caitlin Meyer joins the Tahoe Fund from California Senator Dianne Feinstein’s office where she worked for over eight years, most recently as a senior aide handling forestry, wildfire and water policy. As Chief Program Officer, she will lead the Tahoe Fund’s forest health, lake clarity and transportation initiatives in collaboration with the board of directors and project partners. She will also be responsible for helping to secure public funding for environmental improvement projects in Tahoe through legislative work.

Prior to the Tahoe Fund, Caroline Waldman was the communications manager for United Way Worldwide, handling outreach campaigns for education, financial stability, and health programs. In her new role as Communications and Program Director, she will manage the communications and outreach initiatives of the organization. Additionally, she will work with the board of directors to aid in the development and management of the Tahoe Fund’s stewardship and sustainable recreation project portfolio.

“Twelve years ago, I decided I wanted to give back to our Tahoe community. As a parent of young children, it was important to me to be efficient with my time, yet make a big impact,” said Cory Ritchie, Tahoe Fund board chair. “It’s been very rewarding to be part of such an effective and efficient organization. We couldn’t do any of it without our project partners; collaboration is key to our success. I’m incredibly proud of all that we’ve accomplished together, and excited about what’s to come.”

“I’m thrilled to have Cory as our new board chair, and to have Caitlin and Caroline on board to help us advance our efforts to complete more environmental projects in the Tahoe Basin,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “The depth of experience and commitment all three of these women bring to our team is tremendous, and I’m excited to see what their leadership will help us do next!”

The Tahoe Fund is a nonprofit organization that supports environmental improvement projects that restore lake clarity, expand sustainable recreation, promote healthier forests, improve transportation and inspire greater stewardship of the region.

