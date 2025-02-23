Tahoe Fund opens application for new teen giving program

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – Tahoe is soon to have a new generation of philanthropic leaders thanks to the formation of the Teens for Tahoe Giving Circle. High school students with a passion for Lake Tahoe are encouraged to apply for this new program, which is part of the Tahoe Fund’s Teens for Tahoe initiative and begins this Spring.

Modeled after the highly successful program offered by the Community Foundation of Northern Nevada, this 10-week course is open to high school students in grades 9-12 who want to deepen their connection to Lake Tahoe through philanthropy. Participants will learn about nonprofit organizations, effective giving strategies, and financial analysis.

“We’re thrilled to offer this program for our next generation of supporters,” said Amy Berry, CEO of the Tahoe Fund. “This is a great way to learn about philanthropy, earn community service hours, and help give $10,000 away to a great Tahoe project.”

The program, which will take place remotely via Zoom during the Spring 2025 semester, will provide 25 students with the knowledge and tools to make meaningful charitable decisions. When the course concludes, participants will have $10,000 to distribute to a project of their choice from the Tahoe Fund’s portfolio of environmental improvement projects.

Applications are open now and due March 7, 2025. Applicants will be notified of their status by March 10, 2025. Meetings will occur virtually for one hour each week for 10 weeks and participants will earn 10-15 hours of community service.

Get ready to help shape the future of Lake Tahoe. Learn more and apply here .