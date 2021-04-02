Tahoe Fund partners with Adventure Risk Challenge to connect kids to outdoors

Designed to provide immersive outdoor and academic programs for underserved youth, ARC courses introduce first-generation students, English-language learners and all high school students to the beauty of the Sierra Nevada mountains and to outdoor recreation including backpacking, rock climbing and more.

Photo courtesy of Adventure Risk Challenge

Iran Pacheco, an eleventh grade student at North Tahoe High School, will tell you that the Adventure Risk Challenge (ARC) program she participated in last summer changed her life. In her words, “being outside more and staying active has made me more energetic, focused and happy.”

The program also helped her build new friendships, gain confidence and get more involved. Reasons like these are why the Tahoe Fund has partnered with ARC to offer support for its programs.

“The goals of the ARC program are well aligned with those of the Tahoe Fund, and on behalf of our donors, we are pleased to contribute to their efforts to inspire the next generation of outdoor enthusiasts and environmental stewards,” said Meg Sandman, Tahoe Fund board member. “It is incredibly rewarding to support opportunities for local students to spend time outdoors learning and experiencing things they can’t get in a traditional classroom atmosphere.”

Designed to provide immersive outdoor and academic programs for underserved youth, ARC courses introduce first-generation students, English-language learners and all high school students to the beauty of the Sierra Nevada mountains and to outdoor recreation including backpacking, rock climbing and more. Paired with a curriculum focused on reading, writing and public speaking, students develop a broad understanding of what they’re capable of doing.

“Contributions from generous donors like the Tahoe Fund are critical to our ability to provide year-round outdoor and academic programs to young people who might otherwise not have access,” said Will Fassett, Adventure Risk Challenge associate director. “We are grateful that they share our commitment to inspiring environmental stewardship in the next generation.”

Since 2004, ARC has had over 300 summer graduates and 2,500+ year-round participants. A three-site organization that started in Tahoe, the program’s success is highlighted by the fact that 81% of participants go on to attend a two or four-year college. In addition, they experience growth in seven important developmental assets including positive identity, social competencies, and commitment to learning.

The summer 2021 ARC program is accepting applications now until April 23, and will take place in Tahoe from July 5 through Aug. 7. Visit http://www.adventureriskchallenge.org/apply to learn more about the program and to submit an application.

Learn more about the Tahoe Fund and the programs it supports at http://www.tahoefund.org .

About Tahoe Fund

The Tahoe Fund was founded in 2010 to work with the private community to support environmental improvement projects that restore lake clarity, enhance outdoor recreation, promote healthier forests, improve transportation and inspire greater stewardship of the region. Through the generous support of private donors, the Tahoe Fund has leveraged more than $3 million in private funds to secure more than $50 million in public funds for more than 40 environmental projects. The projects include new sections of the Lake Tahoe Bikeway, restoration of watersheds, removal of aquatic invasive species, forest health projects, public beach improvements, and stewardship programs. Learn more at http://www.tahoefund.org .