Tahoe Fund receives $300k from Vail Resorts over 2 years

Vail Resorts has raised about $300,000 for the Tahoe Fund in the past two years in support of new trails and environmental stewardship projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

Photo courest Tahoe Fund

Vail Resorts has raised about $300,000 for the Tahoe Fund in the past two years in support of new trails and environmental stewardship projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

A partner of the nonprofit since its inception, Vail Resorts has raised funds to support projects spearheaded by the Tahoe Fund through its $1 for Tahoe guest donation program—part of the company’s EpicPromise community impact program. Most recently, donations from Vail Resorts have been leveraged as a triple match to fund the Lily Lake Trail construction ($75,000), and as a match in support of the Clean Up The Lake efforts to remove trash from all 72-miles of Lake Tahoe’s shoreline ($25,000).

“We are always looking for ways to give back to the communities we operate in, and to support projects that preserve and enhance the incredible local landscape for everyone to enjoy,” said Tom Fortune, vice president and general manager of Heavenly Mountain Resort in a release. “Guests who visit Heavenly, Northstar and Kirkwood have demonstrated that their values align with ours, and we’re proud to partner with the Tahoe Fund to turn these generous donations into action.”

The $1 for Tahoe program was started to harness the passion of visitors and residents to help care for Tahoe’s extraordinary environment. Participating local businesses collect dollars from their guests through their purchases of lift tickets, hotel accommodations, food and drink, and other items. Donations are then contributed to the Tahoe Fund’s efforts to support hiking and biking trails, watershed restoration projects, environmental stewardship programs and so much more.

“The decade-long partnership we’ve had with Vail Resorts has resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations from the company’s guests that have helped us build a portfolio of more than 50 projects,” said Cory Ritchie, Tahoe Fund board member. “We are grateful to Vail Resorts and all of our $1 for Tahoe partners who continue to give those who love Tahoe a way to give back, and simultaneously help us with important trail, watershed and other stewardship projects.”

Learn more about the $1 for Tahoe program and the Tahoe Fund at http://www.tahoefund.org . Businesses interested in joining the $1 for Tahoe program should contact Amy Berry at aberry@tahoefund.org .

Source: Tahoe Fund