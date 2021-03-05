Tahoe Fund releases biomass resource study for Loyalton area

The Tahoe Fund has released a new resource study it commissioned from TSS Consultants in partnership with Sierra Valley Enterprises, titled the “Biomass Fuel and Log Supply Availability and Cost Assessment for a Biomass Power Facility and Sawmill Collocated at Loyalton, California,” the report outlines the available forest biomass and log supply within 75 miles of Loyalton, California, including the Tahoe Basin.

Photo courtesy of the Tahoe Fund

Committed to helping increase the pace and scale of forest restoration in the Tahoe Basin, the Tahoe Fund has released a new resource study it commissioned from TSS Consultants in partnership with Sierra Valley Enterprises. Titled the “Biomass Fuel and Log Supply Availability and Cost Assessment for a Biomass Power Facility and Sawmill Collocated at Loyalton, California,” the report outlines the available forest biomass and log supply within 75 miles of Loyalton, California, including the Tahoe Basin. Currently, the Loyalton site hosts a non-operating 18MW biomass power facility. The report shows a more than adequate supply of resources for a collocated facility that can play an important role in the restoration of Tahoe’s forest.

“Our board has made forest health a top priority, which is why we commissioned this resource study. We believe that identifying opportunities to aid in fuels management and restoration efforts is critical in helping to resolve the problem,” said Jim Boyd, Tahoe Fund board member. “A major issue facing land managers is finding uses for the excessive dead and dying trees and forest overgrowth. Far too many burn piles exist today, representing a continuing threat to our forests. Some of this can be alleviated by identifying use for these materials that is both environmentally and economically beneficial.”

Catastrophic wildfires continue to explode in frequency and intensity throughout California and Nevada. This trend, and the magnitude of these disasters unfortunately do not show signs of slowing. The Sierra Nevada forest is home to more than 100 million dead trees, and in the Tahoe Basin, tree mortality has exploded to over 160,000 trees over the past few years. To help address this issue, including the hundreds of thousands of burn piles sitting in the Basin, the Tahoe Fund is evaluating and investing in projects that can aid in improving forest health.

The Resource Study project was supported through the Tahoe Fund’s “Smartest Forest Fund,” which uses philanthropy to help drive innovation and provide seed funding to support new ideas and pilot projects designed to significantly increase the pace and scale of forest restoration.

These projects support the great work already underway by the U.S. Forest Service, California Tahoe Conservancy and Nevada’s Division of Forestry.

“We are thankful to the Tahoe Fund for commissioning this study that shows the viability and benefits of collocating a biomass and sawmill facility at our property in Loyalton,” said Sierra Valley Enterprises owner, Jeff Holland.

The report compiled by TSS Consultants is available here.

About Tahoe Fund

The Tahoe Fund was founded in 2010 to work with the private community to support environmental improvement projects that restore lake clarity, enhance outdoor recreation, promote healthier forests, improve transportation and inspire greater stewardship of the region. Through the generous support of private donors, the Tahoe Fund has leveraged more than $3 million in private funds to secure more than $50 million in public funds for more than 40 environmental projects. The projects include new sections of the Lake Tahoe Bikeway, restoration of watersheds, removal of aquatic invasive species, forest health projects, public beach improvements, and stewardship programs. Learn more at http://www.tahoefund.org .

Source: Tahoe Fund