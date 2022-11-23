Tahoe Fund welcomes five new members to its Board of Directors

Matt Levitt

Provided

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The nonprofit Tahoe Fund announced today that five new leaders have joined its board of directors. Invited because of their extensive leadership experience in the corporate and nonprofit sectors, these new members will guide the organization as it works to improve the Lake Tahoe environment for all to enjoy.

The Tahoe Fund’s new board members are:

Ryan Buntain , managing director and senior relationship manager for The Carlyle Group

, managing director and senior relationship manager for The Carlyle Group Bill Dietz , president and principal broker at Tahoe Luxury Properties

, president and principal broker at Tahoe Luxury Properties Vickie Holtmeier , global senior vice president of Salesforce’s Emerging Business Unit

, global senior vice president of Salesforce’s Emerging Business Unit Matt Levitt , founder and CEO of Tahoe Blue Vodka

, founder and CEO of Tahoe Blue Vodka Beth Treacy, retired CEO and chief strategist of Treacy Marketing Group

“On behalf of the entire board, I’d like to welcome our new board members. Each holds a personal connection to Lake Tahoe that runs as deep as our mission. Their collective experience and love of this environment will be invaluable as we determine which improvement projects to support in this upcoming year and beyond,” said Cory Ritchie, Tahoe Fund board chair.

In their professional roles, the Tahoe Fund’s new board members have built and led high-performing teams, managed large institutional relationships, and had direct oversight of business operations, marketing and brand strategies. Their skills will contribute to the long term success of the organization as it continues to grow its reach and impact within the Tahoe Basin.

Ryan Buntain is a part-time Tahoe City resident and managing director and senior relationship manager for The Carlyle Group in North America. Buntain’s professional experience also includes marketing, product management and serving as a legal analyst for Goldman Sachs.

Bill Dietz, a resident of Lake Tahoe since 1988, owns and operates Tahoe Luxury Properties, a full-service luxury real estate and vacation rental business in California and Nevada. He has led the company’s business operations and marketing strategy since its inception in 1994. Dietz has sold over $1 billion in residential real estate and been recognized as the Tahoe Sierra’s top real estate agent.

Vickie Holtmeier has over 35 years of leadership experience at companies including Siebel, Oracle and Brightedge. In her current role as global SVP of the emerging business unit at Salesforce, Holtmeier is responsible for building and scaling enterprise software teams across multiple industries. Salesforce and Holtmeier are actively involved with environmental issues and building a sustainable future.

Matt Levitt is the founder and CEO of Tahoe Blue Vodka and a longtime supporter of the Tahoe Fund’s work. Passionate about the Tahoe environment, it was Levitt’s $100,000 matching donation for the first ever scuba clean up of Lake Tahoe that led to the Tahoe Fund’s support of the project.

Beth Treacy is a native Nevadan and retired CEO and chief strategist for Chicago-based Treacy Marketing Group, a leader in transformational brand strategies for corporations and nonprofits. In addition to serving on a number of boards, she is currently a member of the Board of Visitors for the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Learn more about each new board member here .