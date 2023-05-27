Tahoe golf courses thawing out, preparing for season

“It is the perfect course for beginners,” said the parks district.

Provided/Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — As a historic winter in the Tahoe region gives way to spring, locals and visitors are swapping skis and snowboards for tees and irons.

Ahead of Memorial Day weekend, several of the area’s golf courses are open or gearing up for a Memorial Day tee off.

Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District swings into new season

The crew from Truckee-Donner Recreation & Park District has worked to open the nine-hole Ponderosa Golf Course for the season. The 3,022-yard, par-35 course, located at 10040 Reynold Way, opened Monday.

“It is the perfect course for beginners,” said the parks district in a news release.

Last year, the park district replaced all of the course’s irrigation lines and installed a new watering system through a $1 million grant from Truckee Tahoe Airport District and a $227,000 grant from Truckee Donner Public Utility District.

Ponderosa also has a newly renovated pro shop, and in the future plans on becoming a year-round facility to provide activities during the winter months.

Tahoe Mountain Club courses ready to tee off

Tahoe Mountain Club’s par-72, 7,518-yard Old Greenwood course plans to open Saturday.

The course, located at 13051 Fairway Drive in Truckee, has been the home of the annual Barracuda Championship for the past four years and will host the PGA Tour stop again in July.

“In the 25 years that we have called this region home, we have witnessed some incredible golf, watched some of the sport’s best and brightest, like Collin Morikawa, collect their first tour wins and have donated more than $5 million to charities,” said tournament director Chris Hoff, in a news release.

Tahoe Mountain Club’s other course, the par-72, 7,466 Gray’s Crossing, is scheduled to open June 3.

Tahoe Donner targets late June opening

Tahoe Donner Golf Course has undergone $2 million in course improvements the past few years, including new greens, redesigned tee boxes, and wider fairways.

The 18-hole, par-72 course is planning on opening nine holes on June 23 and will open all 18 holes on June 30. The driving range is projected to open June 9.

The course, which has been around for five decades, will host the PGA Junior League this year. Golfers ages 7-14 are invited to play in the team competition.

Tahoe Donner, set above Truckee along 12850 Northwoods Boulevard, recently announced the return of the annual Summer Concert on the Green series. The 11th annual two-day event kicks off July 1 and features live music performances each night on the driving range.

Tahoe City Golf Course opens Friday

On the lake’s north shore, Tahoe City Golf Course will welcome its first players to the tee boxes at the area’s oldest course on Friday.

The 2,700-yard, 9-hole course was established in 1918, and designed by May “Queenie” Dunn Hupfel. The player-friendly layout runs just above downtown Tahoe City at 251 North Lake Boulevard.

Today, the course is ran by the Tahoe City Public Utility District, which offers players a rate of $50 to hop on to the par-33 course.

Incline Village tees off

In Incline Village, the 2023 season is set tee off this weekend.

The Incline Village Championship Golf Course is slated to open, and the Mountain Course, due, to maintenance required at the higher-elevation 18-hole, par-58 layout, will open next month.

The par-72 Championship Course is consistently ranked among Nevada’s best. The Mountain Course is an 18-hole, par-58 course and has recently undergone “extensive tree removal” according to the Incline Village General Improvement District.

The driving range, 955 Fairway Boulevard, is currently open.