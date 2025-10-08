Tahoe grading season ends October 15

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) is reminding residents and contractors that the annual grading and digging season for permitted projects will end on Wednesday, October 15. All construction sites must be winterized to protect Lake Tahoe’s famed water clarity. Grading season in the Tahoe Basin runs from May 1 to October 15 every year.

The long-standing requirement helps prevent sediment from washing into stormwater systems and the lake and prevents soil compaction and disturbance during the wettest months. Site winterization requirements are available on trpa.gov/applications-forms/winterization-guidelines .

The agency is able to review applications for a grading season exception at trpa.gov/inspections-and-securities if a public health, safety, or water quality emergency exists. Applications for an exception can be submitted beginning Wednesday, October 8.

Some digging activities are considered exempt and do not require TRPA approval, even outside of the grading season. To remain exempt, these activities must adhere to water quality standards and only continue during dry conditions. When a site is wet or covered with snow, work must stop and the site must be stabilized following the winterization guidelines at the link above. A list of exempt projects is under “How do I know if I need a permit?” at trpa.gov/frequently-asked-questions .

The grading and digging season for permitted projects at Lake Tahoe will reopen May 1, 2026.