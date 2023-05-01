Tahoe Home Consignment announces community donation program for LTWC

Jen Hause is owner of Tahoe Home Consignment.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Home Consignment, South Lake Tahoe’s home interiors and furniture consignment store serving the Tahoe Basin, Truckee, Carson Valley, Reno areas, has announced its community collaboration with Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care. Helping raise awareness for the well-being of Lake Tahoe’s wild animals and birds, THC is joining the mission of rescuing, rehabilitation and release of orphaned and injured wildlife through its community donation program.

“We firmly believe that positive change begins locally”, stated Jen Hause, owner of Tahoe Home Consignment. “Living in one of the most vibrant areas in the country, we wish to find creative ways to be part of an expanding movement of environmental care. Since our opening in May 2021, our mission is to support our community in a variety of ways including finding productive re-use of home furnishings and reducing unnecessary waste. We are also deeply committed to ensuring that our unique Lake Tahoe experience includes supporting the abundance and health of our wildlife. This requires an effort from both local businesses and our community members. We are excited that our customers and consignors are committed to ensuring the health and diversity of our wildlife with their donations to Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care.”

At Tahoe Home Consignment, we see the beauty in the objects that bring us comfort and belonging — a reflection of the environment in which we live. Curating an easy mix of previously-owned and new, THC is the destination for one-of-a-kind furnishings, rugs, lighting, decor and local art in the Tahoe basin. From mountain contemporary to classic cabin vibes, THC offers custom interior styling and a welcoming, relaxed shopping experience where stylish, affordable treasures are discovered every day.

Tahoe Home Consignment is located in The Crossings at Tahoe Valley at 2024 Lake Tahoe Boulevard and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information visit tahoehomeconsignment.com .

LTWC is a nonprofit headquartered in South Lake Tahoe. By promoting the health and safety of the region’s wildlife, the shelter helps create and maintain thriving natural environments. Giving Mother Nature a helping hand, they raise and rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife so that they may be released back into the wild. The 27-acre site includes a state-of-the-art animal care facility as well as sophisticated enclosures.

“We welcome Tahoe Home Consignment’s committed partnership and donation program,” said the release.

For more information, visit http://www.ltwc.org .