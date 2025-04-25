Tahoe Housing Hub adds new services covering some costs for ADUs

TRUCKEE, Calif. – As the weather heats up and the snow starts to melt, the buzz of saws and the pounding of hammers will soon be competing with the gentler sounds of spring. Construction season is upon us, and it’s not too late to start planning your ADU (accessory dwelling unit) project.

There are a handful of new California state laws designed to streamline building ADUs, but the process can still be difficult to navigate. The Tahoe Housing Hub’s ADU Accelerator Program previously offered free technical guidance and advice to homeowners. The program has now been expanded to also cover all or some of the cost of additional services like site surveys, engineering and architectural consultations, legal fees, land planning services, and more.

Leanna Jacuzzi is currently in contract with a company that makes prefabricated modular ADUs. The Tahoe Housing Hub has been supporting Jacuzzi by providing local coordination for her project. The Hub has also hired a local electrician to ensure a seamless hook-up between the existing dwelling and the prefab ADU. “The Tahoe Housing Hub provides a wealth of technical expertise and has helped me work through the various stages of the ADU process. The fact that they provide additional professional services at no cost helps decrease the overall expense and gives me additional assurance that the project will be a success,” says Jacuzzi.

Another local homeowner, Meredith Watson, is interested in converting a space in her family home into a junior ADU. The Tahoe Housing Hub has connected Watson with different architects to help her gather ideas for the space and get a feel for just the right design professional to help with her project. “The Tahoe Housing Hub has been a true gift to my project. It’s like having a professional construction consultant helping me navigate the complicated issues specific to my property and financial position,” says Watson.

Homeowners who engage with the Tahoe Housing Hub through the ADU Accelerator Program are given free technical guidance from start to finish plus have access to additional professional services at low or no cost. If you are interested in learning more, you can fill out the intake form on our website at http://www.tahoehousinghub.org , email info@tahoehousinghub.org , or call (530) 581-8711 to get connected with an ADU expert.