Tahoe Institute for Natural Science adds new board member

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science has introduced its newest board member, Brian Wright. The latest addition to the all-volunteer board serves as the general manager for the Truckee Donner Public Utility District during his day job. Wright says he sees a lot of common ground and shared interests between the two non-profit organizations, who both act as stewards of the region’s precious natural resources.

“TINS having a positive environmental impact and education really aligns with one of the goals and strategies that we have at the utility district in terms of education and in having a larger impact on the world around us,” said Wright. “We’re very fortunate from a utility perspective of having a rich, plentiful clean water resource in this region, but it doesn’t mean we are exempt from future challenges and sustainability and stewardship. So while TINS’ focus may not be primarily on water and energy, there’s a nexus there. There’s a relationship in terms of our environment.”

TINS’ mission is to not only connect people with nature through various programs like guided hikes and educational lesson plans for local schools but to also create a generation of stewards of the natural world and its resources.



“We respect the environment and we try to have people understand the value proposition and be aware,” said TINS’ board chair, Ron Hemig. “There’s a lot of commonality of interest with the TDPUD in terms of conservation and overall health and wellness in the natural environment.”

Wright has worked in the water resource and utility management operations business for nearly 30 years, with the last 10 at the TDPUD. He hopes to use his organizational leadership, strategic planning, and fundraising experience to help TINS grow into the future.

“One of the things I think I can bring to this board to help the TINS mission is to enhance access to funding opportunities through our networks, in terms of financial and organizational planning,” says Wright. “I have a lot of experience in working with utility management operations, building teams… and team culture is really important to success, whether it’s a nonprofit or a for-profit organization.”

The Diverse TINS Board

Wright joins a very diverse and talented group of board members at TINS. Hemig views it as a sort of all-star team – one in which everyone brings something unique to the table.

“Diversity in board leadership is critical. If you had eight, nine, 10 people on the board that all felt the same way, had the same skills, the same viewpoints – you wouldn’t have a very good decision-making board,” said Hemig. “You need to have different ways to look at things, and out of that comes the best decisions.”

Here’s a closer look at additional members of the TINS Board of Directors:

Tim Kosier: During his 35+ year career, Kosier developed and directed services for people with developmental disabilities. He now puts his Master of Education degree to use in volunteering, with a particular emphasis on children’s programs, including TINS’ summer bug camps.

Joy Barney: Barney is inspired by everything that has to do with nature, and loves to share that passion with others, especially young people. She brings more than 30 years of experience in forestry and nature interpretation and uses her passion to help TINS connect people to the outdoors.

Martin Swinehart: Swinehart spent his past life working in the world of for-profit marketing, PR, and event management. He now uses his passion for the outdoors to help nature-based nonprofits like TINS utilize and understand new and relevant approaches to outreach, marketing, and PR.

Markham Gross: Gross is a futures trader and is Founder and Principal of an emerging commodity trading advisory firm. He is passionate about Tahoe and all it has to offer and was excited to join the TINS board because of the research, education, and outreach efforts which help advance knowledge and conservation of the region.

Kristine Mitchell: As a third-generation Tahoe resident, Mitchell is passionate about her community and sharing all things Lake Tahoe with others. As Vice Chair, she enthusiastically supports the work of TINS to help connect our children and communities to nature, through field research and hands-on science education, to better understand the importance of preserving Lake Tahoe wildlife and natural resources for generations to come.

Jason Brothers: Brothers is a longtime Reno resident who brings a diverse set of business and finance skills to the TINS Board. He especially enjoys spreading the word about the many facets of TINS at fundraising and networking events.

Ron Hemig: As the chair for The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, Hemig’s primary focus is to ensure that the organization is sustainable and stays on mission, meets its financial objectives, and continues to enjoy steady and stable growth in its three key programming areas – research, education and outreach.

Will Richardson: TINS’ co-founder also serves on the board. Richardson moved to Tahoe in 1994 and has been intensively studying the region’s natural history and ecosystems ever since. His PhD in Ecology, Evolution, and Conservation Biology helps guide TINS’ research programs, and as executive director, Will has a hand in nearly everything that TINS does.