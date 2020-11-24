Tahoe Institute for Natural Science celebrates 10 years: Organization brings people closer to nature through education, research

TINS Outreach programming covers the full range of natural history topics, including wildflower outings in the Carson Pass area.

Courtesy of Tahoe Institute for Natural Science

The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS) is celebrating 10 years of connecting people to nature and inspiring new generations of stewards for the wonders of Lake Tahoe. Since 2010, the organization has engaged with over 56,000 students through in-school natural history programs, field trips and nature camps. They offer programs for people of all ages – hosting hundreds of presentations and guided nature outings for thousands of participants. All of their programs are supported by a foundation of important, ongoing biological research. In fact, TINS researchers have banded over 6,500 birds as part of local, regional, and world-wide migration studies.

“Tahoe is a global treasure that needs understanding and protection,” said Co-founder and Executive Director, T. Will Richardson, Ph.D. “Our ultimate goal is to create a community that cares about, and cares for, the natural world at Lake Tahoe and beyond.”

TINS has launched a new website to mark the anniversary: http://www.tinsweb.org, and the organization continues to deliver relevant and timely nature science programs despite the challenges of the current pandemic. TINS has pivoted to virtual classrooms and published free TaHome Nature Science curricula and a new Tahoe Nature Activity Book for students. TINS is working to ensure the community retains a meaningful connection to nature so vital to people’s well-being.

“Our ultimate goal is to create a community that cares about, and cares for, the natural world at Lake Tahoe and beyond.”— T. Will RichardsonTahoe Institute for Natural Science Co-founder and Executive Director

How to Get Involved

In conjunction with Giving Tuesday, TINS is inviting the public to join their efforts by supporting core nature education and research programs that inspire greater understanding of and connection to our natural environment. Connecting people with nature helps promote greater health and wellness in our community, especially during these stressful times. They welcome members to get involved, get outdoors, and join us in growing a community of caring for conservation of our natural resources at Lake Tahoe.

To become a member, donate or volunteer, click here: http://www.tinsweb.org/support-our-work.

About the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science

Founded in 2010, the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS) is a member-supported nonprofit organization providing world-class education and research. TINS provides programs for all ages, from talks and presentations to guided nature outings and field trips. Scholarships and a diversity of free programming aim to make this as inclusive as possible. The organization conducts ongoing biological research in the Tahoe-Sierra region, studying wildlife response to both natural and human-caused changes in our environment. TINS is working to bring a world-class interpretive nature center and educational facility to the Tahoe area, with the ultimate goal of creating a community that cares for the natural world by fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of the natural resources at Lake Tahoe and beyond.

To learn more about TINS and see how you can get involved, visit http://www.tinsweb.org.