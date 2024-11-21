Tahoe Institute for Natural Science, fellow birders save white pelican as major winter storm looms

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The rescue of a stranded white pelican was successfully executed on a bitter cold November day in Truckee, Calif. this week. It’s a story that required lucky timing and precise execution. It could just as easily have ended poorly for the distressed bird. Determined volunteers battled thick ice, a strong, elusive target and much uncertainty in trying to save a magnificent American White Pelican who was soon to meet a disastrous fate if something weren’t done immediately to help, according to an announcement issued by the Tahoe Institute for Natural Science (TINS).

TINS executive director and co-founder Will Richardson, notes that the white pelican had been stuck in one of the Teichert ponds, located just east of Donner Lake in Truckee’s Coldstream Canyon, since July. He had been dubbed “Whitey” by local birders that frequented the ponds. Over the months, it eventually became clear that Whitey was unable to fly, and regular visitors to the ponds grew increasingly concerned as winter encroached and the pond water began to ice over. One of those regular visitors was Brooke Bishop, who reached out to Richardson early last week hoping TINS could help coordinate a rescue.

The white pelican had been stuck in one of the Teichert ponds, located just east of Donner Lake in Truckee’s Coldstream Canyon. Provided / Doug Jones

“American White Pelicans hunt best in small teams, so this is an impressive bird for having managed to catch enough fish by himself all those months, but no pelican can hunt fish locked under ice, so I knew we had to act quickly. I also knew that TINS could assemble a crew large enough to pull this off,” said Richardson. As soon as Bishop reached out, TINS looked towards weather windows appearing the following week, Bishop made additional phone calls to rescue and rehabilitation specialists throughout the region, meetings and work commitments were rescheduled, and preparations were made to ensure success.

The week of waiting was brutal for all concerned, including the bird, as nighttime lows froze the pond’s surface solid at least once, and it was feared that Whitey might not make it until the appointed day. Other factors contributing to the urgency of the situation included a pending winter storm that was bearing down on the region and expected to include high winds, blowing snow, and possibly up to 10 days of relentless precipitation. That storm, as predicted, moved into the region today.

An urgent call for volunteers went out via TINS’ network and social channels, which mobilized approximately 20 volunteers, some driving from as far as Reno and South Lake Tahoe. They gathered to participate in a hopeful mission, bringing (and in several cases borrowing) kayaks, wetsuits and waders, a dog crate, sheets, Ikea bags, salmon nets, and various other essentials, for what is now being hailed as Operation Whitey Rescue.

On shore the bird was gently swaddled in a sheet, a dark fabric hood was placed over his eyes to keep the creature calm, and then the whole bundle was secured in an Ikea bag and placed inside the dog crate Provided / Brad Taylor

Whitey was initially spotted perched on his favored roost, a small island surrounded by 1.5″ thick ice covering the entire surface of the pond. A small armada of kayakers were able to break through the ice, slowly herd the pelican towards a pinch point between the shore and an island, carefully scoop him up, and bring him to shore. Chris Smith, a lecturer at University of Nevada, Reno (Lake Tahoe campus), who has experience capturing eagles, condors and other large birds, “deserves credit for the perfect catch,” according to Richardson, “gathering the bird up in a very quick and safe manner, with minimal stress to the pelican.”

On shore the bird was gently swaddled in a sheet, a dark fabric hood was placed over his eyes to keep the creature calm, and then the whole bundle was secured in an Ikea bag and placed inside the dog crate. Once safely and securely contained, Bishop and her husband drove the bird straight to the International Bird Rescue wildlife clinic located in Fairfield, Calif., a facility specializing in the rehabilitation of water birds.

The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science along with volunteers helped rescue the bird. Provided / Doug Jones

“We are incredibly grateful to Brooke for letting us know about Whitey’s inability to fly, doing extensive research on pelican rescue, and making the long drive down to Fairfield and back,” said Richardson. “And of course none of this would have been possible without all of the assistance from the amazing crew of volunteers that heeded our call for help.”

To support vital work conducted year-round by TINS and one of Tahoe’s preeminent wildlife researcher, scientist and TINS spokesperson, Will Richardson please consider contributing to the organization or become a proud TINS member for a mere $45 annual fee. For more information, visit TINSweb.org .