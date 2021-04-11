Tahoe Institute for Natural Science releases new nature activity book

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science released a free new activity book designed for grades three through five.

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science

The Tahoe Institute for Natural Science on Wednesday announced the release of its latest Tahoe Nature Activity Book.

The books will be distributed to every student in grades three through five within the Lake Tahoe Unified School District and made freely available to other schools and districts in the Truckee-Tahoe region.

“We’ve been really deliberate about making sure that the content lines up with Next Generation Science Standards and the topics that Tahoe teachers are actually covering in their classrooms,” says Tahoe Institute for Natural Science co-founder and Executive Director Will Richardson. “It’s just one of the many ways we hope to help assist Tahoe educators, while inspiring a love of the natural world in children.”

The books are designed to enhance the current science curriculum with fun and challenging activities centered on the natural wonders of Lake Tahoe. Topics include “How to Draw A Western Tanager,” “Tahoe’s Rockin’ Geology” and “Tahoe at Night.”

Tahoe Institute for Natural Science also regularly posts its TaHome Nature Education lessons to its website. Each lesson builds on locally relevant science topics to serve as the starting point for activities in writing, math, art, history, reading and more. Previous topics include Spring Migration, Sensory Adventure and Tahoe Skies. New TaHome lessons are currently being added every other Monday and can be found at http://www.tinsweb.org/tahome-nature-education .

The activity books, TaHome lessons, and Tahoe Institute for Natural Science’s nature clubs and camps are all part of the organization’s mission to inspire a curiosity and love of nature by all.

Mountain Hardware and Sports and the Martis Camp Community Foundation made contributions to help and distribute the activity books. Activity book versions can be downloaded for free or ordered as shipped hardcopies at http://www.tinsweb.org/activitybooks .

Source: Tahoe Institute for Natural Science