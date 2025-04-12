Tahoe Joy Festival comes to Tahoe City

TAHOE JOY FESTIVAL Sunday, June 8, 2025 Commons Beach, Tahoe City 12pm - 7pm, Free

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Tahoe Joy Festival is returning to Tahoe City’s Commons Beach on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

The Tahoe Joy Festival is a free, one-day benefit music festival showcasing 10 regional bands and student musicians, over 30 local artisan vendors, food and beverage trucks and family-friendly activities hosted by community environmental organizations.

The Tahoe Joy Festival raises awareness and funds for local nonprofits with this year’s recipient, the Tahoe Truckee School of Music. Attendees can look forward to a day filled with incredible music, delicious food, and a vibrant community atmosphere.

Tahoe Joy Festival returns June 8. Provided

The Tahoe Joy Festival, now in its third-year, is the brainchild of Matt Axton, who was inspired by his father and musician Hoyt Axton’s biggest hit, “Joy to the World” (‘Jeremiah was a bullfrog’) and it’s message to spread “Joy” in Lake Tahoe through music.

With support from the Tahoe City Public Utilities District and the generosity of North Tahoe Chamber’s TOT-TBID Dollars At Work, the Tahoe Joy Festival remains a free event for all to enjoy.

MAIN STAGE LINEUP

Peter Joseph Burtt and The King Tide

Matt Axton & Badmoon

Mescalito

Lindsay and the Cheeks

Linka Moja

COMMUNITY STAGE LINEUP

Jasmine Shick

Coco & Eliot

Jonathan Hennion

One more coming soon!

Learn more at https://joyfoundations.org/tahoefest .