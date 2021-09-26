Tahoe League for Charity distributes grant awards

On Sep. 13, Tahoe League for Charity provided a Grant Award of $4,000 divided among the following nonprofit representatives.

Teresa Crimmens representing “Sierra Community House” which provides hunger relief, home food delivery, legal aid, immigration assistance, health and human services and education.

Meri McEneny representing AAUW Virtual Tech Trek Camp. Virtual Tech Trek was designed to provide campers with exposure to computer science and engineering, along with workshops designed to explore individual STEM specialties more deeply using a hands-on or interactive approach.

Susan Horst representing Tahoe Truckee Community Chorus, a sixty member group from Truckee and surrounding areas. Founded in 2002 by Chris Nelson, they have a repertoire to include music of all kinds – popular, sacred, classical, Broadway and Jazz. Each year, they hold concerts. One in winter and then in spring.

Samantha Wood representing Wylie Animal Rescue Foundation, a group of volunteers dedicated to rescuing companion animals. They rescue animals that are in imminent danger of euthanasia, usually directly from the euthanasia holding rooms of local shelters.

Megan Siefert representing Headwaters Science Institute and Science Camp. Their programs create opportunities for students to make their own scientific inquiries and pursue answers through authentic field experiences. They offer science camps, online programs, and a free online learning portal.

Students participate in everything from exploring scientific questions to a program called “lunch with a scientist.” Participants analyze evidence collecting data as part of long-term study to identifying the role of history in ecology.

Tahoe League for Charity is a philanthropic organization of dynamic women committed to improving the Tahoe community through scholarships and grants awarded annually to local students and nonprofit organizations.

For membership to the organization or interest in a grant or scholarship, contact Margaret Lewicki at margaret.lewicki@gmail.com