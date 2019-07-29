Tahoe League for Charity features local artist Andy Skaff

Tahoe League for Charity held its monthly luncheon/speaker meeting and featured Andy Skaff, noted local Plein-Air artist who lives on the west shore.

Skaff’s love of the west and of Lake Tahoe give him the inspiration for his vibrant landscapes that convey the strong color and deep contrasts he sees in his subjects. Besides the Lake Tahoe Basin, Skaff has painted the high deserts of New Mexico and Arizona. Primarily painting in oils, they depict his great love for western landscape. His remarkable paintings with all their vivid color capture the rare beauty of all of his subjects.

He began college as an art major at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. At first, he was hoping to become an architect. He then changed his major to study law. Although he enjoyed a successful law practice for 35 years, Skaff never lost interest in painting and art collecting and has continued his skills in retirement. He studied extensively with the renowned painter Kevin MacPherson in the French countryside. That is the area where the practice of painting in the “open air” became popular with the Impressionists in the 19th century.

Skaff is a member of the Oil Painters of America, the California Art Club, and the North Tahoe Arts Association. He is also a volunteer fireman at Lake Tahoe’s Meeks Bay Fire District.

Tahoe League for Charity holds a monthly luncheon meeting featuring local personalities and is open to the public. For information, email morton@jutland.com or visit tahoeleagueforcharity.org.

Source: Tahoe League for Charity