Tahoe Live returns with three-day expansion

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. – Tahoe Live returns to Palisades Tahoe this December 12–14 with its largest and most ambitious edition to date. Now expanding to three days, the 2025 festival will bring world-class electronic music to one of North America’s most iconic winter destinations.

As the only electronic music festival in the U.S. held on the grounds of a ski resort, Tahoe Live offers a unique combination of music, snow, and scenic beauty, taking place at the base of Palisades Tahoe. The event continues to grow while maintaining its boutique, single-stage format, allowing fans to experience every performance without overlap.

This year’s lineup features a dynamic range of artists at the forefront of electronic music. Headliners include Grammy-nominated producer Porter Robinson, acclaimed Canadian duo Zeds Dead, multi-platinum artist Alison Wonderland, and DJ Diesel, the bass-driven project of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Also featured is LSZEE, the collaborative project from LSDREAM and CloZee, alongside standout acts like San Holo, Jessica Audiffred, Peekaboo and more.

“As we continue to grow Tahoe Live, this year’s expansion to three days marks a turning point,” says Dustin Esson, founder of LIVE. “We’ve built something special here—where the rave community, dance fans, and winter sports culture all collide in one breathtaking location. Our goal has always been to deliver more than just a show; it’s about the whole experience. This year’s lineup is our biggest yet, with legends like Zeds Dead and Porter Robinson leading the way, plus DJ Diesel (Shaq) making a special appearance. Tahoe Live isn’t just a festival anymore; it’s become something people really look forward to and love each winter.”

2025 Artist Highlights

Zeds Dead –Billboard-charting producers, Zeds Dead have shaped the sound of modern bass music for over a decade. Their album Northern Lights debuted in the Billboard Top 10 and earned a JUNO nomination for Dance Recording of the Year, while their label, Deadbeats, has become a leading force in independent electronic music. This December, Zeds Dead brings their groundbreaking live show to Tahoe Live at Palisades Tahoe.

Alison Wonderland – Named Electronic Artist of the Year by Forbes, Alison Wonderland is one of the most influential voices in dance music today. With over 1.1 billion streams, multiple platinum records, and more than 800,000 tickets sold across U.S. headline tours, she has risen from the Sydney underground to global mainstage stardom. She made history as the highest-billed female DJ in Coachella’s history, and has since captivated crowds at Red Rocks (seven times between 2019–2024), Tomorrowland, EDC, Ultra, and Lollapalooza.

DJ Diesel – NBA Hall of Famer. Platinum-selling artist. Bass music powerhouse. Shaquille O’Neal, aka DJ DIESEL, has become one of the most electrifying forces in electronic music. Since launching his DJ career in 2014, DIESEL has taken over stages at EDC Las Vegas, Tomorrowland, Lollapalooza, and Lost Lands with his signature high-impact sets and infamous mosh pits. With collaborations alongside NGHTMRE, Riot Ten, Sullivan King, and Steve Aoki, plus a Las Vegas residency at Wynn’s XS and Encore Beach Club, DIESEL has cemented his place as a festival headliner and club circuit favorite.

LSZEE (LSDREAM x CloZee) – LSZEE is a groundbreaking collaboration between two of the most in-demand and innovative artists in electronic music: LSDREAM and CloZee. Blending LSDREAM’s bass-driven, psychedelic soundscapes with CloZee’s intricate, world-inspired productions, LSZEE has created a one-of-a-kind auditory experience that defies expectations and shatters genre boundaries.

Porter Robinson – Grammy-nominated Porter Robinson is a critically acclaimed producer and songwriter who has shaped the electronic music landscape. As founder of Bay Area Second Sky Festival, he’s sold out tens of thousands of tickets and set new standards for immersive live events. His Nurture Live North American tour sold over 150,000 tickets, making it the highest-grossing electronic tour of 2021.

San Holo – A pioneering figure in future bass, San Holo earned critical acclaim for his innovative sound and emotive songwriting. His debut album marked a major independent milestone, with endorsements from artists like Rivers Cuomo, Tom Morello, and Porter Robinson. Over the past decade, he has built a global following through compelling live performances and his evolving sound. With his recent exploration of “Wholesome Riddim,” San Holo continues to push the boundaries of electronic music.

Jessica Audiffred – Hailing from Mexico City, Jessica Audiffred has rapidly established herself as a trailblazer in mainstage electronic music. Renowned for her dynamic live performances and genre-blending productions, she has headlined global festivals including Tomorrowland, EDC, and Lollapalooza. Her achievements include a sold-out 50-city North American tour, curating Mexico’s first bass music festival, and breaking barriers as one of the few women to headline major venues like Hollywood Palladium.

Sippy – Emerging from Sydney’s vibrant bass music scene, Sippy quickly made her mark before expanding to the U.S. market. Supporting major acts like Zeds Dead and Excision, she now headlines iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheater and festivals including Lost Lands and HARD Summer. With releases on top labels like Deadbeats and Dim Mak, official remixes for The Chainsmokers and Zeds Dead, and collaborations with Marshmello and Bear Grillz, Sippy’s dynamic energy and unique sound make her a standout artist.

Peekaboo – Matthew Lucas, known as PEEKABOO, has quickly risen to prominence in bass music with his innovative, groove-driven sound. He’s made waves with standout tracks like “Babatunde,” “Aliens,” and the acclaimed “Badders” alongside Skrillex, Flowdan, and G-Rex. Following his debut album Eyes Wide Open and a sold-out 2024 tour, PEEKABOO is poised to make a major impact in 2025 with performances at top festivals including EDC Mexico, Lightning in a Bottle, and Ultra Music Festival.

Heritage – Heritage is a rising force in dubstep, known for fusing bass-heavy production with hip-hop influences and delivering high-impact performances. With releases on top labels like Monstercat, Dim Mak, and Never Say Die, he’s behind hits like “40 Cal” and the viral Shaq collab “BANG YOUR HEAD.” Boasting over 450K monthly listeners and millions of streams, Heritage has rocked major festivals including Lost Lands, EDC, and Lollapalooza, and toured with artists like Excision and BTSM.

Yetep – Yetep is recognized for his emotionally resonant take on melodic bass music. With a cinematic approach to production and performance, he creates immersive live sets that balance introspection with anthemic impact, earning him a dedicated following across the electronic music landscape.

Zen Selekta – Zen Selekta crafts deeply intentional sets that fuse global rhythms with bass-forward sound design. Her music reflects a spiritual, genre-blurring approach, inviting listeners into transformative, meditative journeys through rich, textured frequencies.

In past years, Tahoe Live has welcomed performances from global icons including Diplo, REZZ, RL Grime, Loud Luxury, and Dillon Francis, drawing more than 15,000 attendees to the slopes over two days. With its distinctive blend of world-class music, alpine scenery, and premium production, the festival has quickly established itself as one of the country’s most sought-after winter music experiences. Tahoe Live has also hosted standout sets from fan-favorite artists like Louis the Child, Steve Aoki, Disco Lines, Boogie T, and Levity, further cementing its status as a premier destination for electronic music lovers.

For those seeking an enhanced experience, VIP passes include expedited entry, private restrooms, heated viewing areas, and access to VIP-only food and beverage offerings.

Tickets on sale Monday at 10 am PST via http://www.tahoelive.net .