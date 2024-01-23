TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Modern , the area’s most sought after mountain modern home design and décor showroom, announced its partnership with Truckee’s newest luxury townhome project, the Village at Gray’s Crossing .

The Village at Gray’s features 24 modern, maintenance-free residences with four unique, spacious floorplans. Their “dream home without any stress” vision aligns perfectly with Tahoe Modern’s “Turn Key” home furnishing and décor program.

While the Village at Gray’s is still under construction, two model homes are now open.

“One of the most exciting parts of our collaboration with this luxury community was furnishing two identical units, allowing us to demonstrate how transformative furniture and décor options and placement can be,” explains Tahoe Modern co-owner Megan Bristol.

Tahoe Modern Partners With New Village at Gray’s Crossing. Provided / Aubrey McCready (@tahoephotographer)

Tahoe Modern is offering two shoppable models, as well as digital and print catalogs for layout options.

“We highly encourage prospective buyers to walk the two model homes and scan the QR codes to find out more information for anything you love, including artwork,” Bristol adds. “The models are essentially an extension of our showroom and meant to inspire people to shop locally with Tahoe Modern.”

Homebuyers can select from different room layouts, each perfectly dimensioned and paired with unique choices, ensuring a flawless fit. Another bonus, the catalogs provide options tailored to the homeowner’s lifestyle. For instance, an active young family may select a more kid-proof upholstery, while a couple who enjoys entertaining large groups can opt for a different vibe.

Model 1 is perfect for homebuyers who want to skip the typical three- to five-month décor process. This townhome is available for sale with a custom furniture plan already installed. “A new buyer could close escrow, get the key, and host a dinner party the same day because everything is ready to go,” Bristol notes.

Village at Gray’s Crossing Provided /Aubrey McCready (@tahoephotographer)

“The Village at Gray’s Crossing offers new modern construction in an ideal location,” said Eric Navarro, broker/associate of the Village at Gray’s Crossing. “We are excited about our partnership with Tahoe Modern that makes it a seamless process for second or full-time owners who want a move-in ready property.”

The Tahoe Modern and Village at Gray’s Crossing collaboration will be featured on an upcoming episode of The American Dream , a national television show highlighting lifestyle and real estate in different areas of the United States.

Tahoe Modern is also thrilled to announce that its full product catalog will be available in early February, allowing people to shop Tahoe Modern without hiring their design services.