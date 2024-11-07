Tahoe Modern set to host Truckee Chamber of Commerce Mixer

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Save the date for a special Truckee Chamber of Commerce mixer. Local interior design firm and furnishings showroom, Tahoe Modern , is set to host November’s Monthly Mixer at their location at 10700 Pioneer Trail. The event runs from 5 – 7 p.m. and features a jam-packed itinerary.

Attendees will have the chance to meet and greet three local artists who are featured at Tahoe Modern: abstract landscape painter, Samantha Allyson (@samanthaallysonart) , relief print artists, Jessica Kaulback of Heartwood Ink (@heartwoodink) and Tahoe Modern’s resident creator, Nick Polinko (@nickpolinko) .

There will also be a live venetian wall demo from Rebel Venetian , food catered by Tahoe Private Chef/Cloud Sushi, wine provided and poured by The Pour House , as well as live music provided by The Tahoe Truckee School of Music. Tahoe Modern is offering a 10% discount off items in the showroom during the mixer and it is also giving away two door prize drawings of $100 Tahoe Modern Gift Cards.

“There are so many great artists in this community,” said Tahoe Modern founder and designer, Megan Bristol. “We wanted to take this opportunity to showcase some of our favorite collaborators and what better way than having a meet & greet at our showroom.”

The event is free for chamber members and $10 for the public. Click here to learn more and register for the event.