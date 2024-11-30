Tahoe Modern & Tahoe Mountain Realty team up for two trend-setting events

Tahoe Modern living room

TRUCKEE, Calif. – ‘Tis the season for designers to look back at trends and lessons learned in 2024 and forecast what to expect in the coming year. Local interior design firm and furnishings showroom Tahoe Modern is teaming up with Tahoe Mountain Realty to host two seasonal “Designers’ Favorite Things” gatherings.

These curated events will take place on Dec. 14, 2024 from 3-5 p.m and Feb. 20, 2025 from 4-6 p.m at the Village at Gray’s Crossing. Each event is free and will include a slide show of local resources, an array of the designer’s favorite go-to products as well as design tips and tricks from Tahoe Modern’s skilled design team. Folks will have the opportunity to mix and mingle with the designers and ask questions.

“It’s been really interesting to see how interior design has evolved in just a few years from a light and bright look to a shift towards dark and moody,” says Tahoe Modern co-founder, Megan Bristol. “These events are intended to be a fun excuse to get together and talk about some of our favorite things that we’re seeing in the industry, and of course enjoy a few nibbles and libations.”

Tahoe Modern has created a series of turn-key design packages for each of the four different residence layouts available at The Village at Gray’s Crossing. Tahoe Mountain Realty is proud to be offering these units for purchase to discerning buyers. Visit this link to view the carefully selected furnishings and art and how each piece can fit within the layout of these already built spaces. villageatgrays.com/residences/turn-key-design-packages/