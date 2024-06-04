Tahoe Modern & Truckee Donner Land Trust team up for fundraising event 

TRUCKEE, Calif. –Truckee has good taste and now it’s time to put that to good use. Tahoe Modern, a furniture showroom and interior design firm based in Truckee, is hosting a fundraising event in conjunction with the Truckee Donner Land Trust .

The event is set for Saturday, June 8 from 4 – 7 p.m. at the Tahoe Modern showroom on Pioneer Trail. Visitors are encouraged to make a donation to TDLT when they enter the showroom, and Tahoe Modern is going to match all donations up to $2,500.

“We are big mountain bikers so we wanted to figure out a way we could use our brand to raise funds and help one of our favorite organizations,” says Megan Bristol, principal designer at Tahoe Modern.

Representatives from the TDLT will be on site to answer any questions about the work they do, which focuses on preserving open space in the region and building trails. Tahoe Modern’s team of designers will also be on hand to help offer advice on home interior design. They will also raffle off a Tahoe Modern gift card that night. The fundraiser also coincides with a relaunch of the store’s showroom.

“We opened about a year ago and we’re already seeing new trends emerge, so we completely revamped and redesigned our showroom with a brand new look and feel,” says Bristol. “We want people to be able to come in, walk around and see some of these new techniques and trends in real life, as opposed to scrolling by on social media. Hopefully they will find some inspiration to bring back to their own homes.”