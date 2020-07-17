Tahoe Mountain Brewing Co. dishes up food, suds at historic site in downtown Truckee

Tahoe Mountain Brewing Company opened last week in downtown Truckee, and offers an array of food items along with selections of beer and wine.

Justin Scacco / jscacco@sierrasun.com

After more than a year and a half of remodeling work at one of downtown Truckee’s most historic locations, Tahoe Mountain Brewing Company has opened its taps to customers.

Located at the Kruger-White House, Tahoe Mountain Brewing served its first customers last week at its new location, providing guests with its staple of beers, wine, and food items at one of downtown’s largest outdoor patio areas.

“It’s a challenging time to open right now,” said co-owner Tanya Thayer. “But I think at least getting our feet in the water, and having this patio, is huge for us.”

The large patio space has given the company needed flexibility and space to open during the pandemic, said Thayer, who added that it’s allowed Tahoe Mountain Brewing to smoothly transition to an outdoor dining setting before ever opening its doors to guests inside.

In order to open, however, the company first undertook an extensive remodel of the Kruger-White House, at 10292 Donner Pass Road. The building was originally a mansion, and was built between 1873 and 1874 by W.H. Kruger. Tahoe Mountain Brewing had planned on finishing the remodel in time to open in spring, but held off due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

“We were planning on opening the first week of April, and then we shut down everything in March,” said Thayer.

Now open, Tahoe Mountain Brewing has limited guests to its outdoor seating, which overlooks the east end of downtown Truckee, due to restrictions related to COVID-19.

The eatery and brewery, which has had locations in Tahoe City and on Industrial Way in Truckee, is returning local favorites like its pastrami sandwich, along with food items like burgers, salads, sandwiches, and tacos. Eventually, Tahoe Mountain, according to Thayer, plans on expanding the menu to include dinner options.

While many come for the food, it’s been the selection from the tap and bottle, namely a variety of sour beers, that has kept locals and visitors returning to Tahoe Mountain Brewing, wherever their location may be.

“We’ve got them out from the darkest of our cellars,” said Thayer on the sours currently available for sale. “Some of them have been holding for years.”

The site also features enough outdoor space for live music, and includes the old carriage house, which has been converted into a tasting room for wine and cider.

Tahoe Mountain Brewing is currently open noon to 8 p.m. and is closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Thayer added that the location will be open later on Fridays and Saturday.

For more information visit http://www.tahoebrewing.com.

