Tahoe Mountain Realty expands, launches new office in Utah

A home for sale through Summit Mountain Realty in Utah.

Provided/Kyle J. Jenkins

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe Mountain Realty announced on Tuesday that it has expanded and launched Summit Mountain Realty in Utah, focusing on the resort markets of Park City and Deer Valley.

Tahoe Mountain Realty is the parent brokerage in the J. Brown Partners family, providing expertise and resources for real estate agents in Tahoe-Truckee, Reno, and now Park City, Utah.

As the parent brokerage, TMR provides access to key relationships with resort market developers in Park City and Deer Valley, as well as an extensive database of highly-qualified prospective buyers. TMR’s long history of connecting people with resort and destination community homes brings a wealth of mountain community expertise to Utah’s local markets.

Summit Mountain Realty is a team of resort market experts, equipped with industry leading tools to provide valuable insight for navigating the region’s communities. Our collaborative relationship with local developers and first-hand knowledge of the area has made us uniquely qualified to deliver optimum results.

“After decades of helping clients buy and sell properties in the Tahoe region, we have noticed a trend toward cross-destination ownership,” said Jeff Brown, owner of Tahoe Mountain Realty. “The combination of flexible work schedules and many becoming untethered to a physical office has opened up the opportunity to explore different resort communities. Increasingly, we are able to provide service and insight into premium areas that were previously outside of our scope.”

Featured as part of the Summit Mountain Realty launch is 11325 N Snowtop, Park City. This extraordinary home is represented exclusively by Summit Mountain Realty and found in the prestigious Deer Crest area of Deer Valley. The open and contemporary layout offers 4,721 square feet complemented by endless long-range views of both the Jordanelle Reservoir and Deer Valley Resort enjoyed from every room.

Led by Katie Tyler, accomplished resort real estate professional, Summit Mountain Realty is invested in continuing the long history of transitioning with clients through various stages of life and helping them explore multiple locations to call home.

“We are excited to have another home base in Park City to assist our clients in their life adventures,” said Katie Tyler, managing partner. “Having centered our philosophy on real estate around one simple concept — relationships, Summit Mountain Realty is not merely a resource for buying and selling property but is a partner for the love and exploration of mountain living.”