Tahoe Mountain Realty to open downtown office, co-work space

Seeing the value and utility to those living in or visiting the Tahoe – Truckee region, Tahoe Mountain Realty is expanding the Tahoe Mountain Hub to its new location in downtown Truckee in the historic Sassarini building (constructed circa 1895) in the Brickletown District of Historical Downtown Truckee.

Remote work, home offices and back-to-back online meetings have become a new standard for people all around the world. Still, many long for the shared space where they go about their work, interact with colleagues, and use real, physical whiteboards. On the other hand, others still learned that they thrive on the work-from-home lifestyle because they can travel or enjoy secondary homes more often. These people will want to switch it up, go to coffee shops or take meetings elsewhere while their kids are playing at the cabin or off adventuring.

Tahoe Mountain Realty is creating a place just for this purpose, a centralized location in the heart of Truckee, a community club house of sorts. Where people can go from the comfort of working from home to the connection of working from a historic home. They will be drawn to this location not only to co-work but to connect.

“From entry to exit, we want people to feel welcomed into this modern co-working space that accommodates the active Truckee lifestyle, with a little work on the side,” said Jasmine Watts, Tahoe Mountain Realty’s marketing director overseeing the project.

Rather than a traditional real estate office, the innovative real estate brokerage realized there are more functional uses for premium spaces. Identifying a need in the Tahoe-Truckee community, Tahoe Mountain Realty converted their office space at Old Greenwood in 2018 to the Tahoe Mountain Hub. That co-working space offers communal and high-top tables, moveable furniture including couches and workstation tables, and complimentary WiFi. Open daily at no charge to the public and keeping the hours of the Old Greenwood golf course.





“The changing demographic of the Tahoe-Truckee region is allowing for ever greater flexibility for working hours and venues. This is enabling a new wave of families to spend greater amounts of time in the region. We hope to provide a workspace that facilitates more time in the mountains,” said Jeff Brown, owner and general manager of Tahoe Mountain Realty. “We believe the best use for these spaces is to make it available to those in our community who want a quiet place in a beautiful setting for a few hours before heading to Donner State Park or to their dinner reservation downtown.”

Beginning Aug. 1, people will be able to connect with the collaborative team of local experts at the new Downtown site, and with designs well underway it’s anticipated that the co-working space will be available around Labor Day.

Source: Tahoe Mountain Realty