Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation creates $250K emergency fund for COVID-19 relief

A $250,000 special emergency fund has been created by the nonprofit Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation to provide immediate relief to Tahoe-Truckee full-time residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The emergency fund, managed by the Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation, was created by contributions generated from home sales within the Old Greenwood, Gray’s Crossing, Village at Northstar and Mountainside communities as a way for homeowners to support initiatives that promote health and welfare of citizens of the communities in the greater Truckee and North Lake Tahoe area. The foundation annually supports regional environmental, educational, athletic and cultural endeavors, and is committed to achieving the highest standards of social responsibility.

Since the fund was created, four local organizations, which are providing essential services including basic needs like hunger relief, peer counseling, mental health support and rental assistance, have already received a total of $100,000 from the foundation.

“These funds were generated by the Northstar, Old Greenwood and Gray’s Crossing Community Foundations. Making them available in this time of need for our community is not only our responsibility, we know it’s of critical importance to our friends and neighbors who need help during these rapidly evolving, uncertain times,” said Ed Morgan, Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation President. “The organizations that have been selected as recipients of the first $100,000 have infrastructure in place and are already serving those in greatest need in our community. As this situation continues, our intention is to pay close attention to where the greatest needs are and infuse local organizations that can have the biggest impact with another $150,000.”

‘DEEPLY APPRECIATED’

Based on where the greatest needs exist from the health and economic crisis created by the outbreak of COVID-19, an additional $150,000 will be provided to organizations providing direct help to residents.

The first $100,000 in emergency funds were provided to the Sierra Community House, Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe, Sierra Senior Services and the nonprofit Tahoe Forest Health Foundation.

“We’ve seen a 100% increase in demand for our food delivery program and increases across all of our other programs,” said Paul Bancroft, executive director of Sierra Community House. “The funds provided by Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation weren’t expected, but are deeply appreciated and will go a long way toward building on our capacity to meet the increasing needs of the community.”

Serving Truckee and lakeside communities from Incline Village to Tahoma, Sierra Community House, provides assistance that includes hunger relief, rental assistance and other related basic needs. Historically, Sierra Community House has served the most vulnerable in the community, but the pool of those impacted by COVID-19 who have reached out for help has exploded.

“We’re bracing for additional increases in demand for our services and are trying to be strategic in order to prepare for the long haul if needed,” continued Bancroft.

The Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe has launched a variety of COVID-19 related relief efforts to support club children and their families, and youth in the region. Specifically, the club is offering dinner service at all three of its sites (Incline Village, Kings Beach and Truckee) in collaboration with local hunger relief agencies that have become overwhelmed.

“We have a commercial kitchen, staff and the ability to produce food, so we’ve stepped up to help fill gaps. We’re providing around 200 dinners per site three days a week to any family who needs food,” said Mindy Carbajal, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe. “Along with dinner service, we’re sending activity packs home with kids so they have something physically in their hands to engage with and do, and are producing an online ‘virtual club’ that features videos on YouTube with activities that correspond with the packs being sent home.”

Club staff members are also calling each of the families to find out how they’re doing and let them know about resources and services available to them.

“The funding provided by Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation is a tremendous gift that we’re incredibly grateful for. It shows us that our efforts during this time are impactful and being noticed,” continued Carbajal.

SUPPORTING SENIORS

In response to the outbreak of COVID-19, Sierra Senior Services has been delivering lunches to seniors in Truckee and North Tahoe.

“The funding provided by Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation means we can feed the seniors in our community who are regularly part of the Meals on Wheels program as well as new seniors who need these meals because they are sheltering in place,” said Sharon Romack, executive director of Sierra Senior Services. “We have seen a 30% increase in requests for our services since March 1. We cook everything from scratch in our kitchen, package and seal each meal and deliver a warm, complete meal at lunch Tuesday through Friday along with a frozen meal for Monday.”

In addition to financial support for the program, Sierra Senior Services would like people to consider writing notes, cards or jokes for seniors that they can deliver with the meals.

“Almost every one of the seniors we serve is isolated by themselves in their home. It gets lonely, and we want them to know the community cares about them,” continued Romack.

A collection box for handwritten notes and cards is located outside the main building at the Truckee Donner senior apartments at 10040 Estates Drive, Truckee. Cards can also be mailed in a large envelope to Sierra Senior Services at PO Box 4152, Truckee, CA 96160.

Tahoe Forest Health System serves at least four counties within the Tahoe-Truckee region. Funding provided by Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation will allow for the immediate purchase of additional patient ventilators, provide Personal Protective Equipment for staff, supplement the COVID-19 Drive-by Clinic, and help with emergency staffing needs.

“These funds are so important right now because we’ve had to alter hospital operations so much,” said Karli Epstein, executive director of the

Tahoe Forest Health Foundation. “Private philanthropy and generous donations like this are helping us to purchase what we need so we can respond the way we want and need to for our community.”

The Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation will continue to support local organizations assisting local residents who have been impacted by COVID-19 and encourage other foundations and individuals who are able to find ways to make a difference. Learn more about Tahoe Mountain Resorts Foundation online at tmrfoundation.com.

