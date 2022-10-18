Tahoe Mountain Sports’ free Avalanche Education Series starts tonight

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Tahoe Mountain Sports’ Avalanche Education Series returns to Alibi Ale Works for an evening of free education, inspiration and support for local non-profit organizations all presented by Ortovox USA.

The annual tradition features a series of three workshops, Tuesday, Oct. 18, Tuesday Nov. 15 and Tuesday, Dec. 6 to get the community geared up for a winter of safe backcountry travel.

The events feature professional avalanche educators, representatives for various gear companies and raffles with prizes for all.

Each event is a stand-alone event, participants do not have to attend a previous event in order to attend one in the future. All events will take place outdoors, so dress warmly and bring extra layers if needed.

All events start at 6:30 p.m. with doors open at 6 to secure seats and some food before the festivities begin.

While each show is free, Tahoe Mountain Sports uses products donated by sponsors in order to sell raffle tickets and raise money for the Sierra Avalanche Center, Tahoe Backcountry Alliance and Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue.

Event No. 1: Go With the Flow – Become an Educated Backcountry Enthusiast

The first of three events will teach how to make decisions that keep yourself and your partner(s) safe in the backcountry. Experts will talk about avalanche risk management and how to “go with the flow.” Participants will learn the basics of how to become a backcountry skier/rider, as well as gear basics, education options, and how to be a good partner.

The evening will wrap up with a raffle benefiting the Sierra Avalanche Center . Their mission is to inform and educate the public about backcountry avalanche conditions in the greater Tahoe area. There will be tons of swag from Ortovox, Black Diamond, Flylow Gear, Blizzard Skis, Tahoe Mountain School, Blackbird Mountain Guides, Outdoor Research, Fischer, and Mountainflow Ecowax.

Event No. 2: Trip Planning and Airbags

Participants will learn all about planning a trip into the backcountry. This will include everything including reading the weather, where and how to park, along with route planning and hazard concerns. Experts will also talk about airbag technology and how they work. Those with airbags are encouraged to bring them. At the end of the night there will be an airbag group deployment followed by free canister refills for Ortovox, Mammut, and BCA canisters. (ABS canisters work through an exchange program and we are not able to offer free exchange for those.)

Event No. 3: Avalanche Rescue, Beacons, & Beers

For the final event in the Avalanche Education Series, participants will learn the ins and outs of avalanche rescue. The night will begin with a discussion on the essential avalanche safety tools – a beacon, shovel, and probe. Industry experts cover how beacons work as well as best practices when using a shovel and probe. Then, professionals from Tahoe Mountain School and Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue will show how a rescue unfolds. After the presentations, there will be small break out sessions and folks will have a chance to try out demo beacons and practice their skills in a search scenario.

The evening will wrap up with a raffle benefiting the Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue .

Raffle prizes include swag from Ortovox, Black Diamond, Flylow Gear, Blizzard Skis, Tahoe Mountain School, Blackbird Mountain Guides, Spark R&D, and Garmin.

For more information, visit https://www.tahoemountainsports.com .