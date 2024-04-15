Tahoe Music Alive announces concert series lineup for 2024

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe Music Alive announced its upcoming 2024 Series, which will captivate audiences with intimate performances in North Lake Tahoe.

North Tahoe has long been celebrated for its breathtaking natural beauty and array of outdoor activities, drawing adventurers and sports enthusiasts from far and wide. However, amidst the rugged landscapes and adrenaline-fueled pursuits, the Tahoe Music Alive series is a hidden gem waiting to be discovered by locals and visitors alike.

The Tahoe Music Alive series is set to transform the cultural landscape of North Tahoe with its focus on small ensemble performances, offering a unique and immersive experience that transcends traditional concert settings.

The Tahoe Music Alive series fills a much-needed cultural niche, providing audiences with an experiential alternative that captivates the senses and enriches the soul. Through carefully curated performances by world-class ensembles, attendees can expect to embark on a musical journey like no other.

What sets the Tahoe Music Alive series apart is its commitment to creating up-close and personal experiences for its audience. The intimidate setting allows for deep listening experiences, where every note, every harmony, and every emotion can be felt in its purest form.

“We are thrilled to announce the 2024 Tahoe Music Alive series to North Tahoe,” says Martha Russell, founder of Tahoe Music Alive. “Our goal is to showcase the incredible talents of world-class ensembles and create unforgettable moments for our audience members. We want them to feel a deep connection to the music, the performers, and the vibrant cultural scene that North Tahoe has to offer.”

Audiences can look forward to an array of performances spanning various genres and styles, ensuring

there is something for everyone to enjoy. From classical masterpieces to contemporary compositions, each concert promises to ignite the senses and inspire the soul.

Kicking off the series on May 4, 2024, at Fox Cultural Center in Kings Beach is Duo Violão Plus One.

Rio de Janeiro-based guitarists and classically trained musicians Rogério Souza and Edinho Gerber and SF Bay area percussionist Ami Molinelli combine the choro tradition, Brazil’s first original musical genre, with improvisation, original compositions, and a jazz vocabulary.

Duo Violão Plus One is co-sponsored by the North Tahoe Chamber and Tahoe Music Alive in collaboration with Musica Sierra, and partially funded by the TOT-TBID Dollars At Work program.

The North Tahoe Chamber reinvests funds generated by local businesses to support community vitality, environmental stewardship, and economic health in North Lake Tahoe.

“The remarkable diversity of musical genres in this year’s concert series lineup, ranging from classical to jazz and international music, is outstanding,” expressed Martha Russell, the founder of Tahoe Music Alive. “Each of these exceptional artists contributes something distinctive to the stage, and we look forward to offering music enthusiasts an unforgettable, intimate listening experience in the stunning backdrop of Lake Tahoe.”

The upcoming Tahoe Music Alive 2024 Series* dates are as follow:

Duo Violāos Plus One, Brazilian Guitar & Rhythm

May 4, 2-4 p.m.

Fox Cultural Hall, Kings Beach

Carol Wincenc | Ráyo Furuta | Alexandria Lee Flute Piano Trio

July 6, 4-6 p.m.

Olympic Valley Chapel

George Cables with his “A-team,” Legendary Jazz Pianist, with Essiet Essiet and Jerome Jennings

August 5, 7-9 p.m.

The Six Peaks, Everline Resort

Telegraph String Quartet

September 7, 7-9 p.m.

North Tahoe Hebrew Congregation Community Center, Tahoe Vista

Insight Chamber Ensemble; A ‘Deep Listening Concert

October 13, 4-6 p.m.

Olympic Valley Chapel

Tim Woolsey, Piano Classics

November 8, 4-6 p.m.

St. Francis of Assisi Church, Incline Village

Tickets for the Tahoe Music Alive concert series are now on sale, and can be purchased online through Eventbrite. Tahoe Music Alive offers a limited number of complimentary tickets to music students and

individuals serving in demanding roles, including hospice workers, rehabilitation professionals, and

firefighters. Please contact

tahoemusicalive@gmail.com for more

information.