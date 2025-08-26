YOUR AD HERE »

Tahoe National Forest firefighters respond to lightning fires

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe National Forest firefighters continue to respond to lightning fires following thunderstorm activity across the forest. Since Sunday, Aug. 24, resources have responded to 8 lightning-caused fires in the forest, successfully holding all incidents to approximately 2 acres or less.

FRENCH – Near French Meadows Reservoir, Placer County – 2.03 acres

HASKELL – Near Haskell Peak, between Bassetts and Calpine, Sierra County – 0.1 acre

QUARTZ – Near Monumental Ridge, south of Lake Valley Reservoir, Placer County – 0.1 acre

SAGEHEN – Near Hwy 89 and Little Truckee River, Sierra County – 0.1 acre

SODA – Off Foresthill Road, Placer County – 0.1 acre

TREASURE – Near Treasure Mountain Road, Sierra County – 0.1 acre

LOWER – Near Hwy 89 and Little Truckee River, Sierra County – 0.01 acre

HOLCOMB – North of Sagehen Creek, west of Hwy 89, Nevada County – 0.1 acre

Over the past 48 hours, there have been 344 lightning strikes recorded on the Tahoe National Forest. Additional starts may be discovered in the coming days.

Please report any suspected wildfire by calling 9-1-1.

