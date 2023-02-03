Tahoe National Forest hires Jacobson as fire management officer

Kyle Jacobson



TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tahoe National Forest has hired Kyle Jacobson as forest fire management officer.

Jacobson most recently served as assistant fire management officer on the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit.

“I have known Kyle for over a decade and am excited that he is joining our team on the Tahoe Forest in this critical leadership position,” said Tahoe National Forest Supervisor Eli Ilano. “This past summer, Kyle helped us all navigate through the Mosquito Fire in addition to leading our fire, fuels and aviation programs. He brings a wealth of knowledge, expertise and passion.”

Jacobson began his career on the Los Padres National Forest while completing his graduate education in forestry management. He also worked for the USFS Pacific Northwest Research Station studying fire behavior and fuels.

Jacobson joins TNF after spending the last 15 years with the LTBMU in a variety of fire and fuels management roles.

Jacobson also serves as a member of California Interagency Incident Management Team 4 as a Type 1 Operations Section Chief.

Jacobson has been temporarily detailed in the forest fire management officer role on the TNF since July 2022 and succeeds Jason Withrow, who retired last summer.