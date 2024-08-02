Tahoe National Forest increases fire restrictions 

NEVADA CITY, Calif. — Due to prolonged and extreme fire danger and the lack of available firefighting resources, fire restrictions will increase on the Tahoe National Forest effective, Aug. 1, 2024. Under increased restrictions all campfires, smoking, shooting and charcoal BBQs are prohibited on Tahoe National Forest lands and recreation areas. Tahoe National Forest fire resources are currently assisting multiple local, state and federal partners on various incidents across the west.

“Fire activity across the state continues to increase, resulting in the commitment of fire resources to several other incidents,” said Tahoe National Forest Fire Management Officer Kyle Jacobson. “Increasing fire restrictions is one tool we are using to reduce the likelihood of a fire starting on the Tahoe National Forest, and the possibility that there would not be enough available fire resources to respond and engage in suppression efforts.”

Under Stage 3 fire restrictions, the following are prohibited Aug. 1 through Sept. 29, 2024:

· Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire.

· Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building.

· Operating an internal combustion engine off paved, gravel or dirt National Forest System roads and trails, except within the Prosser Pits Developed Off-Highway Vehicle Area and boats on a water surface.

· Discharging a firearm.

· Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame.

Under these restrictions, recreationists to the Tahoe National Forest are still welcome to use portable cooking stoves, propane campfires or lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel.

This fire season alone, fire resources have responded to 35 fires within Tahoe National Forest’s direct protection areas, 27 of which were human caused. When a forest fire ignites, the proximity of the Tahoe National Forest to large population centers and communities within the wildland-urban interface creates a situation in which the potential for catastrophic property damage and loss of life is high. Help protect our communities and natural and cultural resources by heeding fire restriction guidance. Please be aware of the following principals when on forested lands:

· Stoves: If using pressurized or bottled liquid fuel stoves, lanterns, or heating devices, use in barren areas with at least 3 feet of clearance from grasses and other debris that may catch fire. Prevent stoves from tipping.

· Vehicles: When traveling, ensure your chains are properly connected. The hot underside of the vehicle and dragging chains can start a fire. Stick to driving on designated roads and trails and be careful to not park your car or OHV in tall, dry, vegetation, including grass.

· Spark Arrestors: Ensure that all internal or external combustion engines have a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.

· Fireworks: Fireworks are prohibited on all national forests year-round, leave them and all other pyrotechnic devices at home.

View full Tahoe National Forest Stage 3 fire restrictions details here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1197902.pdf