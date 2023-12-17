Tahoe National Forest proposes 2,000-acre targeted grazing project to help protect Truckee communities from wildfire

Targeted grazing projects often use goats or sheep to feed on dead, down or overgrown vegetation, reducing fuel loading and fire risk.

Photo credit: Erik Bergen, Placer County

Comments may also be mailed to: Tahoe National Forest, Truckee Ranger District Attn: Jonathan Cook-Fisher, District Ranger 10811 Stockrest Springs Rd. Truckee, CA 96161

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Tahoe National Forest is now seeking public comment for the Big Jack East: Targeted Grazing Project. The project proposes the use of targeted grazing (i.e. goats or sheep) to reduce fuels on up to 2,012 acres of Forest Service lands located in northeastern Placer County near Truckee, Calif.

The project’s purpose is to reduce fuel loading, improve forest health and provide adequate long-term community protection from future wildfires. The project area is largely surrounded by private property. Neighboring communities the project aims to protect include Sierra Meadows, Ponderosa Palisades, Martiswoods Estates, Ponderosa Ranchos and Martis Camp. Additionally, a major utility corridor within the project area, elevate the area’s need for effective management of the wildland urban interface.

This proposed targeted grazing project is primarily a maintenance treatment for the Big Jack East project which included hand thinning and mechanical fuels work completed in summer 2021. Thanks to categorical exclusions in accordance with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Public Law No.117-58, section 40806), the implementation timeline for the proposed grazing may be expedited and occur as early as summer 2024. This law allows for an accelerated federal analysis process for projects that support the creation of fuel breaks that may protect infrastructure such as roads, utilities homes and communities from wildfire.

Interested parties are invited to provide input on identifying opportunities, concerns, and issues related to the proposed activities during the public comment period. Please submit written comments to comments-pacificsouthwest-tahoe-truckee@usda.gov (with subject line BJE Targeted Grazing). Submitted comments should include name, address, and telephone number of the commenter; and if applicable, the organization represented. Comments are accepted through Jan. 5, 2024.

Project information is available on the Tahoe National Forest website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=65226 .