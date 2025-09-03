Tahoe National Forest responding to several lighting-caused fires
Over the past 24 hours, Tahoe National Forest has received 1,241 lighting strikes. Forest Service firefighters have responded to/are currently responding to several suspected lighting-cause wildfires and smoke checks.
Forest Service firefighters are actively engaged in suppression activities on the following confirmed wildfire starts:
- GOODYEARS – Near Goodyears Bar, Sierra County
- GLACIER – Near Glacier Lake, Nevada County
- LAVEZZOLA – Near Lavezzola Creek, Sierra County
- SNOW – Nera Snow Mountain, Placer County
- LOCH – Near Loch Leven Lakes, south of Big Bend, Placer County
- POPPY – Near French Meadows Reservoir, Placer County
- CORNISH – South of Downieville, Sierra County
- TINKER – Near Tinker Knob off the Pacific Crest Trail, Placer County
- MILDRED – Nera Mildred Ridge, Soda Springs, Placer County
Size of each incident will be updated as information becomes available.
Additional holdover fires may be discovered. Please report any suspected wildfire to 911.
