Tahoe National Forest responding to several lighting-caused fires

Over the past 24 hours, Tahoe National Forest has received 1,241 lighting strikes. Forest Service firefighters have responded to/are currently responding to several suspected lighting-cause wildfires and smoke checks.

Forest Service firefighters are actively engaged in suppression activities on the following confirmed wildfire starts:

GOODYEARS – Near Goodyears Bar, Sierra County

GLACIER – Near Glacier Lake, Nevada County

LAVEZZOLA – Near Lavezzola Creek, Sierra County

SNOW – Nera Snow Mountain, Placer County

LOCH – Near Loch Leven Lakes, south of Big Bend, Placer County

POPPY – Near French Meadows Reservoir, Placer County

CORNISH – South of Downieville, Sierra County

TINKER – Near Tinker Knob off the Pacific Crest Trail, Placer County

MILDRED – Nera Mildred Ridge, Soda Springs, Placer County

Size of each incident will be updated as information becomes available.

Additional holdover fires may be discovered. Please report any suspected wildfire to 911.