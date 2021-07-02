Tahoe orchestra hosts 4 shows starting Thursday in Incline Village

TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra will host a series of concerts featuring a 50-person chorus.

Provided by Jen Schmidt Photography

TOCCATA Tahoe Symphony Orchestra starting this week will host a series of concerts, including performances in South Lake Tahoe and Incline Village.

A 50-person chorus will celebrate Independence Day with popular and patriotic music with the first of four shows happening at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the Chateau at Incline Village.

Tickets are $25-$40 and the event is free for guests under 24 years of age.

“This series will provide much-anticipated family nights out in celebration of our country’s veterans, American independence, and the return of brighter times ahead,” said a press release.

Local soloists of the event include Truckee’s Robert Bousquet and his high school sophomore daughter, Emily. They will perform a new duet at this concert, “The Prayer,” made popular by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion, accompanied by a full orchestra. The Bousquets reached many families online over the holidays with their touching recording of “O Holy Night,” which dominated NextDoor viewership in December and has been viewed over 3,556 times and counting.

“Performing has always been a passion of ours,” said Robert Bousquet in the release. “But this performance in particular feels different, somehow more impactful after the last year-plus of time spent away from family and friends. This performance will be the perfect way to celebrate the return of summer and reconnect with your neighbors and friends you probably haven’t seen in a while – over music we all love.”

Other orchestral and Broadway selections will include “Bugler’s Holiday,” “America the Beautiful,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” a baton auction, as well as selections from Verdi and Puccini operas.

These events were made possible thanks to donations made by New Leaders, Truckee Tahoe Airport, Truckee Lumber, Truckee Community Foundation and individual donors. Donations will be accepted at the events for free seating.

THREE CONCERTS LEFT 7 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at the Bartley Ranch in Reno. VIP tickets $40, free seating on the grass. Upper and side gallery seating available with donation. 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Paradise Park in South Lake Tahoe. VIP Tickets $40, free seating on grass. 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10, at the Truckee Regional Park Amphitheater. VIP Tickets $40, free seating on the grass.