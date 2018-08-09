Tahoe police seek help in finding missing man

The South Lake Tahoe Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing person.

Alexander Mackenzie, 35, was last seen leaving his parents' house in Salinas, California.

Mackenzie told his parents that he was going to South Lake Tahoe to study.Â Mackenzie emptied his bank account and turned in his rental car in South Lake Tahoe, and was believed to be living in "the woods" at an unknown location.

Mackenzie was reported missing after having no contact with his parents.Â Mackenzie is not wanted for any crimes and is not believed to be in any specific danger at this time.

He is 5’9 with blue eyes and brown hair, weighing in around 190 pounds.

Anyone who may have information about this case is encouraged to call the South Lake Tahoe Police Department at 530-542-6100.

Source: South Lake Tahoe Police