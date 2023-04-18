Tahoe Prosperity Center hires 3 new members

STATELINE, Nev. — The Tahoe Prosperity Center has hired three new team members to support regional community and economic development in the Tahoe Truckee region.

The Board of Directors and staff were unanimous in their support for these new staff members.

“There is so much important work to do in our region to improve our community by providing more local housing options for workers, accelerating high speed broadband, and promoting economic diversification. These new TPC team members will excel in their respective roles,” stated Heidi Hill Drum, CEO for TPC.

Bill Chan

Bill Chan is joining TPC as a program manager focused on broadband, housing and events. He brings years of experience working in Nevada and Washington, D.C. Chan was born and raised in Northern Nevada and returned to Reno after graduating from UCLA and working for Sen. Harry Reid in Washington, D.C. Most recently, Chan worked for Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto as a regional representative and as her Northern Nevada political director during the 2022 campaign. His issue area focus has included economic/workforce development, education, public safety, energy, labor, and conservation. Growing up, Chan spent many weekends snowboarding at Diamond Peak, but now utilizes most of his outdoor leisure time playing golf.

Derrick Martin

Derrick Martin will be a new program manager focused on implementing the Envision Tahoe Prosperity Playbook and has an extensive background in entrepreneurship and managing his own businesses. He joins the TPC team with over 15 years of experience in growing successful organizations and leading initiatives spanning the US and across the globe, from South Korea to Uruguay. He has fostered industry knowledge in multiple sectors including software development, blockchain finance, education, manufacturing and biotechnology. A passion for the outdoors and devotion to Lake Tahoe’s community has Martin excited to contribute his diverse framework in support of his family, local businesses, and neighbors through the Tahoe Prosperity Center’s critical missions.

John Wilson

TPC’s new operations manager is Jon Wilson, who joins the team with a wealth of experience in business management across multiple industries within the Tahoe region. With over 15 years of experience in fintech, tourism, and nonprofit sectors, Wilson has developed a keen understanding of the challenges and nuances of operating successfully for profit and not for profit organizations within the Tahoe economy.

A graduate of California State University at Chico with a degree in Communication, Jon possesses excellent interpersonal skills, public speaking abilities, and effective writing skills. He has utilized his education and experience to build strong relationships with clients, colleagues, and community members in the Tahoe-Truckee region, where he has lived, worked, and played for over two decades.

Source: TPC