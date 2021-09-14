Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation pulls application to develop performing arts center

The nonprofit Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation has announced it has terminated its application to develop a 22-acre parcel of land near the entrance to Northstar California Resort as The Stages at Northstar, a visual and performing arts center for the community. Despite having reached a sublease agreement with Vail Resorts for development and use of the property, community support and fundraising efforts aimed at getting the required Environmental Impact Report underway lost momentum when the pandemic started. With the decision to rescind the project application, the nonprofit’s board also announced it will dissolve the foundation.

“The Stages at Northstar was meant to be a community benefit project that would bring people together, offer cultural enrichment and provide an economic boost to the region,” said Keith Vogt, retired educator, businessman and Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation board chair. “Our goal was to create a venue for the performing arts to thrive in the Lake Tahoe area, and to provide opportunities from everyone from local youth to the world’s top performers to share their talents with our residents and those who visit. Unfortunately, the pandemic illustrated that now isn’t the time for this project.”

Estimated to cost $60 million to complete, once operational The Stages was expected to generate approximately $15.7 million annually in economic output and create 100+ new full or part-time jobs earning a total of over $5 million in annual worker compensation.

The North Tahoe-Truckee region is home to more than 15 educational institutions and 30 arts-based organizations that historically have not had access to a venue where the community and visitors can see the arts flourish. The Stages at Northstar would have been the only theatrical complex of its kind in the two-state region.

Source: About Tahoe Regional Arts Foundation