Tahoe Regional Planning Agency welcomes community feedback in 2024 Active Transportation Plan

Lake Tahoe, a coveted vacation destination near major cities, needs better transportation for safety, connectivity, and environmental reasons. However, achieving long-term transportation goals requires collaboration and strategic funding.

The Tahoe Regional Planning Agency has released two plans for public input, focusing on improving bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure and reducing car dependency for sustainability.

In 2020, a total of 8,517 individuals contributed to the development of the Regional Transportation Plan. This included 2,173 participants engaged directly through meetings and 6,344 through surveys. Additionally, outreach efforts targeted 624 Spanish-speaking residents through both methods.

Despite challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, over 2,000 individuals were reached through online platforms starting in March 2020. Consultation with the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California was also conducted to ensure their perspectives were included in the planning process.

The agency has recently advanced several transportation strategies integrated into the larger Regional Transportation Plan update starting this year:

1. Vision Zero Strategy: This strategy aims to reduce traffic-related fatalities and severe injuries while promoting safe, equitable, and healthy mobility for all. TRPA encourages the public to review and provide feedback on the draft document until February 2nd.

2. Transportation Equity Study: This study seeks to ensure all members of the Lake Tahoe community have a voice in transportation planning, with a particular focus on addressing the underrepresentation of certain groups. It has been commended for its collaborative efforts with local organizations and its emphasis on creating a more equitable and accessible future for Lake Tahoe residents.

3. Tahoe Regional Trails Strategy: This strategy aims to establish a connected and accessible dirt trail network throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin. Recently released, it serves as a blueprint for future trail planning and development, involving extensive collaboration among various stakeholders, including public agencies and community organizations.

“The 2024 Active Transportation Plan is about getting people out of their cars and improving water quality,” said Jeff Cowen, Public Information Officer at TRPA.

Transportation-related emissions are a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions globally and a major source of nitrogen pollutants in Lake Tahoe, which degrade water clarity and ecosystem health. TRPA, along with local communities and partner agencies, prioritizes reducing vehicle usage and enhancing safety in the Tahoe Basin to address these environmental concerns.

“We are seeing the severity of climate change playing out in real time at Lake Tahoe and in ways that not only impact the lake, but people’s lives and the safety of our communities,” TRPA Executive Director Julie Regan said. “We must double down on regional strategies to reduce vehicle use and make it safer to get around without a car.”

Numerous active transportation projects have already been completed in the Lake Tahoe region, including the enhancement of 198 miles of bike and pedestrian paths. TRPA invites the public to review the draft 2024 Active Transportation Plan on their website at http://www.trpa.gov/atp and submit comments by 12 p.m. on March 15 to Ryan Murray at murray@trpa.gov , or (775) 589-5244 for consideration. The final plan is scheduled to be presented to the TRPA Governing Board for potential adoption at its March 27 meeting.

“We’re in lockstep with what the public is looking for,” Ryan Murrayon, Lead Planner of TRPA’s Active Transportation Plan, said.

From the public feedback received to date, safety stands out as the paramount concern. The community highlights the necessity for improved safety measures, especially concerning access to recreational areas. Specifically, there is a significant call for more accessible safe sidewalks, also referred to as low-stress options, where sidewalks are separated from high-traffic zones. This allows children to walk to school securely, while also facilitating safe cycling and pedestrian travel.

“The plan seeks to support walking, biking, and rolling as a viable means of transportation in the Tahoe basin,” Murrayon said.

In addition to the Active Transportation Plan, TRPA has also released a draft Public Participation Plan for public comment. This plan underscores the agency’s commitment to inclusive decision-making and outlines procedures for consulting with affected communities, partner agencies, and Tribal governments during transportation planning processes. Comments on the draft Public Participation Plan can be submitted until April 5 to Kira Richardson at krichardson@trpa.gov , or (775) 589-5236, with the final plan scheduled for presentation to the TRPA Governing Board for potential adoption at its April 24 meeting.

“When we try to get people to rely on the automobile less, that will help to mitigate fires before they even start,” Murrayon said.