Tahoe Resident Leadership Program concludes inaugural summer term

The Tahoe Resident Leadership Program successfully concluded its first 11-week summer program last Sunday. The program brings young adults from across the country to learn leadership skills, serve the local community, grow spiritually, and choose from a variety of ministry pathways to gain real-world experience. The program is based on Tahoe Forest Chuch’s 52-acre campus, which borders the Truckee River near the Hirschdale bridge.

This summer features a cohort of seven women from Wheaton College, Biola College, Azusa Pacific University, and William Jessup. Throughout the summer, these Resident Leaders blessed the Tahoe community by serving local hunger relief organizations, hosting a horsemanship camp for kids, running the church’s Youth Nights, connecting and engaging with the Latino community, running day camps for children, and providing a Sunday sermon.

Lead Pastor Terrence Sutton commented, “We believe we have an obligation to pour into the next generation of leaders, whether they are called to ministry work, opening a business, or heading into any career. As a church that is centered on service, teaching, and learning, this program is a natural development for our community. The immersive experience of this residency leadership program will be transformative for any young adult fortunate enough to participate.”

The Tahoe Resident Leadership Program offers two options. There is an 8-month option from September through April and a 10-week summer option. The program is accredited through Wesley Seminary where students can earn up to six credit hours toward their advanced degree. The program is free to attend for admitted students. More information can be found at http://www.tahoeforestchurch.org/trlp/ .