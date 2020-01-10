Tahoe resort report: Jan. 10 (VIDEO)News | January 10, 2020 0 0 Mike Peron reporting from Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe. Expect a windy weekend. Support Local JournalismYour support means a better informed community. Donate NewsTahoe resort report: Jan. 10 (VIDEO) January 10, 2020 Beloved firefighter, ski instructor dies following skiing accident at a Lake Tahoe resort January 10, 2020Washoe County planners approve short-term rental guidelines January 10, 2020Series of ‘disruptive’ winter storms are expected to affect travel by car, plane and boat January 10, 2020 Survey at Mt. Rose says snowpack is normal, but precipitation below average January 10, 2020 See more