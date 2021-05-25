Tahoe resorts announce summer ops; Gondola opens Friday

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The gondola in South Lake Tahoe will be active for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, officials announced Monday.

Vail Resorts announced its summer plans at its three Lake Tahoe resorts — Heavenly and Kirkwood mountain resorts and Northstar California — and it starts with firing up the gondola at Heavenly Village from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31.

The resort will close following Memorial Day and will begin daily summer operations on Friday, June 18 and will last about three months, through Sept. 6.

This summer Heavenly will also offer sightseeing, the Mountain Coaster, Granite Peak Climbing Wall, summer tubing, gemstone panning and lift-serviced hiking from the Tamarack Express chairlift. Food and beverage options will be available at Café Blue and Tamarack Lodge.

At Kirkwood, human-powered activities available daily include hiking and biking trails (no lift access) and disc golf. Trails and disc golf will open as snowmelt and conditions allow.





The General Store is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on June 18 it will open at 8, and Kirkwood Inn & Saloon opened Monday. Hours are from 11 a.m. to dusk.

“We are so grateful to our pass holders, guests and employees for an incredible winter season, and are looking forward to welcoming our guests back to our mountains,” said Heavenly GM Tom Fortune. “The Tahoe Region is a truly special destination for many reasons and especially because of its seasonality. We’re fortunate to operate in an environment where guests can enjoy wide open spaces, a variety of activities, and panoramic views of Lake Tahoe all summer long.”

Northstar will kick off summer with the Northstar Golf Course opening on June 9, conditions permitting. The Golf Course will be open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On-mountain operations will open for summer on June 18 with the Northstar Bike Park, scenic chairlift rides and hiking with access to trails from the Big Springs Gondola, Zephyr Express and Vista Express chairlifts. On-mountain activities will be open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Lodge at Big Springs will offer on-mountain food and beverage options. Northstar Bike Park riders must have a Bike Park Season Pass or a daily bike haul ticket. Those purchasing a daily bike haul will need to do so at least one day in advance in order to guarantee access.

More information about health and safety guidance can be found at tahoesouth.com/knowbeforeyougo and http://www.gotahoenorth.com/covid-19 .

Source: Vail Resorts