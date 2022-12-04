Tahoe resorts receive about a foot of snow; Storm warning in effect into Monday

Downtown Truckee Sunday morning.

Provided/Tahoetopia.com

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The multi day storm that entered the Lake Tahoe region on Saturday has dropped about a foot of snow at higher elevations and mostly rain at lake level.

Palisades Tahoe and Kirkwood Mountain Resort each reported receiving 14 inches of snow on Saturday, with 6 inches for Diamond Peak Ski Resort and 7 inches for Heavenly Mountain Resort.

The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning in effect through 4 a.m. Monday with 10 inches of snow possible above 7,000 feet and 1 to 5 inches at lower elevations.

Winds will again be strong with gusts up to 40 mph possible leading to 4-foot waves on the lake. Gusts on sierra ridges could hit 100 mph.

Officials recommend not traveling or boating during the warning.

“Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours,” the warning said. “If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages.”

For road conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511.

The service said snow levels are expected to gradually fall through Sunday. Rain at Lake Tahoe level, including the Truckee and Markleeville areas will change over to snow with accumulations likely with renewed snow showers by this afternoon.

Chain restrictions are in effect Sunday morning on Tahoe’s south, east and north shores and in Truckee.

Chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel drive with snow tires on U.S. Highway 50 from Stateline to up and over Spooner Summit, on SR-207 on Kingsbury Grade, on SR-28 from Tahoe City to Tahoe Vista, on SR-431 up and over Mount Rose Summit and on Interstate through Truckee to Emigrant Gap to the west.

State Route 89 is closed from Camp Richardson in South Lake Tahoe through Emerald Bay.