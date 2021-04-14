Tahoe resorts receive several inches of snow; Mt. Rose gets a foot
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Skiers and riders have one more chance this season to play in some fresh snow.
One Lake Tahoe ski resort is reporting up to a foot of new snow Wednesday morning while it was hit and miss at others that are still open.
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe received anywhere from 10-12 inches of fresh snow, Northstar California received 8 inches as the North Shore received the heaviest precipitation.
Heavenly Mountain Resort got about 5 inches and Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows reported 2-3 inches. Squaw Alpine is planning to stay open through May while other resorts will shut down after this weekend.
The snow is still falling Wednesday morning and may continue into the afternoon but little to no accumulation is expected. The National Weather Service in Reno said some thunder is also possible.
Wednesday’s high will be about 44 before dropping down to the high 20s overnight.
By Thursday, the clouds and stormy weather will have moved through leaving sunny skies with highs in the low 50s.
The sunny skies forecast will hold through the weekend and into next week with highs about 60 and the lows in the mid to upper 30s.
