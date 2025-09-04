Tahoe Restaurant Collection celebrates 4 millionth Wet Woody Sold

CARNELIAN BAY, Calif. – Gar Woods Grill & Pier, one of four regional restaurants under the Tahoe Restaurant Collection umbrella, and beloved lakeside restaurant on the north shore of Lake Tahoe, recently celebrated a major milestone for the group: the sale of its 4 millionth Wet Woody cocktail.

The signature frozen rum drink has become synonymous with the Tahoe food and beverage experience, but it wasn’t until the purchase of a specialized machine in 1993 that helped freeze the cocktail that it really took root.

Owner Tom Turner recalled the early days of tracking sales.

“We didn’t even know how many we were selling until we got the machines in ’93,” he said. “Once we started counting, it took off and at the same time we started Wet Woody Wednesdays. And then, of course, two machines weren’t enough to keep up, so we added a third.”

Today, those machines have been replaced by more powerful machines to help keep up with the demand (and volume) across all their restaurants selling the iconic libation. Dozens of spin-off drinks have also been added with frisky names that play off the Wet Woody base mixture.

Sister locations (Riva Grill and the Sparks Water Bar) are included in the counting as well as partnerships set up with two other establishments: The Bucket of Blood Saloon in nearby Virginia City and The Blue Light in San Francisco. However, none of them come close to the volume sold where it all started at Gar Woods.

The landmark sale occurred earlier this year at the restaurant, marking a moment of celebration for the restaurant and its loyal patrons. The lucky customer, a frequent visitor from the Bay Area, was surprised with a grand prize trip to Las Vegas, including a four-night stay and tickets to see Zac Brown at the Sphere.

“We’ve always said every great day in Tahoe either starts or ends at Gar Woods,” the winner said in a video interview shared by the restaurant. “I’ve always wanted to see a show in the Sphere, and now I get to go thanks to Gar Woods.”

The winner of the 4 millionth Wet Woody. Provided / Nacho Pelli (@nachopelli_!)

After hitting the 4 million mark ahead of the anticipated date, the collection now anticipates reaching the 5 million mark ahead of schedule, too. Marketing efforts are already underway, including a countdown sign above the bar and plans for another major celebration.

Past prizes have included trips to see Jimmy Buffett, a year’s supply of Wet Woodys, and Gar Woods merchandise. The 3 millionth sale was commemorated with an all-expenses-paid trip to Florida for a couple celebrating their 17th wedding anniversary.

As the countdown to 5 million begins, Gar Woods remains a Tahoe institution, blending lakeside charm with a splash of rum-fueled tradition buoyed by a cocktail with a cult status that keeps on growing.

If you’re looking to enjoy one of the many variations of the Wet Woody at a Tahoe Restaurant Collection establishment, it can be experienced at Riva Grill in South Lake Tahoe, the Water Bar in Sparks or at Gar Woods in Carnelian Bay. Find them online for more details.