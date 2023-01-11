Tahoe Rim Tour ski race returns Jan. 29

Courtesy Gene MurrietaDespite poor weather, 76 skiers started the Tahoe Rim Tour classic race at North Tahoe High School last year. This year's race, set for Jan. 25, will take cross country-skiers and snowshoers from Tahoe City to Northstar-at-Tahoe.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Join Far West Nordic and Alpenglow Sports in sliding and gliding along the ridgeline high above Lake Tahoe when the Tahoe Rim Tour returns Jan. 29.

Running from Tahoe XC Ski Area to Northstar California Resort, the 26-kilometer Tahoe Rim Tour is the only point-to-point ski race in the Far West region.

With breathtaking views of the Tahoe Basin, the racecourse follows a climb along the fiberboard freeway, then drops down to Northstar, taking racers from Tahoe City to Truckee. While there are divisions for both skate and classic skiing in the TRT, the classic division is the second longest running classic ski race in the Far West region after the Snowshoe Thompson Classic at Auburn Ski Club.

Stick around after the race for awards, raffle prizes, and a cornbread-and-chili lunch at the post-race party at the mid-mountain Nordic Lodge at Northstar. Leave a bag of dry clothes at the start, and it will be waiting for you on the patio after the finish. Following the party, racers may ski or take the gondola down to the Northstar Village. Shuttle buses will be available to return skiers to the starting point.

Register online at farwestnordic.org by 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, to get early bird pricing. Online registration closes at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Day-of registration and bib pick-up will be held at North Tahoe High School. Far West Nordic members save $5.

First run in 2008, the Tahoe Rim Tour has become one of the Far West region’s premier cross-country ski races, with stunning scenery that can’t be beat. A fundraiser for the Far West Nordic Ski Education Association, proceeds support cross-country skiing in California and Nevada as well as fund the organization of Far West Junior National Championship trip, development opportunities for youth ski coaches across the Far West region, and junior training projects in which young athletes across the FW region are able to train together in order to grow and prepare to represent Far West Nordic at the Junior National Championships.