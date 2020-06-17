Tahoe Rim Trail Association hosts poster contest for a cause

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association seeks the help of youth educating the public on how to properly recreate in the outdoors, asking them to create an eye-catching poster to teach the seven Leave No Trace Principles that help us reduce our impact while visiting the outdoors.

The posters will be displayed at informational and educational facilities in the Tahoe Basin. In addition, the top-prize contest winner will have their poster featured in the Tahoe receive a stewardship swag-bag with goodies to get out on the trail, and receive a one-year family membership with the Tahoe Rim Trail Association, a news release states.

All that’s necessary to enter is create an educational poster design to promote stewardship ethics around the Tahoe Basin, illustrate and/or describe the Seven Leave No Trace Principles, and get creative. This contest is open to youth, ages 5-17. All images and artwork must be original work, and contestants must submit a signed Terms and Conditions document along with their entry to be considered in the contest.

Visit https://tahoerimtrail.org/poster-contest/ for more information or email juliak@tahoerimtrail.org with questions.

Entries must be received by Wednesday, July 1, 2020. You may submit your poster and Release and Limitations of Liability form by mail to the Tahoe Rim Trail Association at PO Box 3267, Stateline, NV, 89449, or place your entry in the collection box outside the TRTA office at 128 Market St, Suite 3E, Stateline, NV 89449.

Source: Tahoe Rim Trail Association